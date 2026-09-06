Backrooms 2 Officially Happening As Fans Just Got the Update They Wanted

Alright, horror fans, buckle up, because you’ve just been given some great news. If you enjoyed Backrooms, this one is for you because the sequel to the mind-bending horror flick is officially happening. Considering just how popular the movie became, it should come as no surprise that A24 is jumping at the opportunity to catch lightning in a bottle twice—or at least attempt to recreate what made the first movie so special and so terrifying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As originally reported by Dread Central, Kane Parsons is officially returning to direct the sequel, ensuring that there won’t be a mismatch between tone and style. And while it’s not entirely surprising that he’s coming back, it is surprising that he isn’t taking the time to work on another project first—as directors are often wont to do. But Parson’s entire career has been nothing short of surprising. The original iteration of The Backrooms was uploaded to YouTube as a series of found-footage shorts in 2022, when the up-and-coming director was only 18, and it caught the attention of executive producer Chris White (who only discovered it because his own kid showed him). So should we really be so surprised that Parsons is forging his own path?

Backrooms Is Exactly What the Horror Genre Needs Right Now

Kane Parsons will return as director for BACKROOMS 2



(https://t.co/cjSFuOsE4F) pic.twitter.com/nywIfLtfiO — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) September 6, 2026

And Parsons has never been shy about the fact that Backrooms is just the beginning, a fact easily made reality by all of the lore established in the first movie that’s still begging to be explored. Speaking with Variety, Parsons noted that Backrooms had “always been planned to be more of a series that goes outside the confines of this film,” which is great for fans who have been hoping for a sequel since the film debuted in theaters—of which there are many. Backrooms is killing it with critics, still sitting proudly at 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics and fans continue to rave about the movie, which stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve and centers on Clark (Ejiofor), a man facing the failures of his life, who discovers a door in his therapist’s office that leads to a dimension beyond reality. Realizing that Clark has gone through the door, Mary (Reinsve) decides to venture into the unknown to rescue him. Critic Paul McGuire Grimes rated the movie 4 out of 5 stars, saying, “Kane Parsons turns this into this strange hybrid of The Blair Witch Project, Severance, Inception, and a little David Lynch weirdness thrown in. There’s an allure and mystery at hand as he lets the audience figure it out themselves.”

Overall, the film is perfectly set up for an expanded universe, especially with Parsons committing to remain at the helm of the project and ensuring it stays true to his vision—the same vision that made the first movie such a breakout success.