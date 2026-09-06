The Aunt Gladys Spinoff Just Got An Update That Will Disappoint Weapons Fans

There is a Weapons spinoff in the works, but the recent news about it might not be what fans wanted to hear. Zach Cregger, a former sketch comedy actor who was part of the Whitest Kids U’ Know comedy troupe, enjoyed his horror breakout with the movie Barbarian. He then followed that with another horror film, Weapons, which ended up winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Amy Madigan won the Oscar for playing the villain in the film, Aunt Gladys, a witch who is staying young by sucking the life out of children and then using pieces of hair to kill anyone who gets in her way. There is now a spin-off movie in development about Aunt Gladys that will explore her origin. However, there is some bad news.

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According to Deadline, Zach Cregger said that he isn’t writing or directing the spinoff. In an interview with the site, Cregger said, “Actually, Zach Shields is writing [Gladys]. I was developing the story with him, but he’s writing it.”

Zach Cregger says he will not write or direct the ‘AUNT GLADYS’ movie.



Cregger has worked on the story but Zach Shields (‘Godzilla vs Kong’) is writing the script.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/WXyc47avjB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 6, 2026

What Fans Should Expect From the Aunt Gladys Weapons Spinoff

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

In an interview last year with Deadline, Cregger said that he didn’t know at the time what Aunt Gladys’ origin was. To Cregger, it didn’t matter for the story he was trying to tell, which was more about this small town and the teacher who was traumatized when almost her entire class disappeared. Aunt Gladys was better left as a mystery, at least for this movie. However, he said he told Madigan to decide for herself what Aunt Gladys’ origin was, and he didn’t want to know what she decided. He said the options were that Gladys was a regular person practicing magic to heal herself or a non-human entity mimicking humans.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. are working on the prequel about Aunt Gladys, and Madigan said that she would be up to reprising the role because she loved playing the character. Now, the news indicates that Cregger did create the story for the new movie, but he is handing off the actual scriptwriting duties to Zach Shields, and someone else will direct the movie. Cregger is returning as one of the producers.

Shields recently worked on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and before that, he co-wrote Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Krampus. While three of those movies are giant blockbusters and nothing like what an Aunt Gladys movie should look like, Krampus is the exception. For those unfamiliar, Krampus is a Michael Dougherty movie, and the director’s follow-up to his brilliant horror film Trick ‘r Treat. Krampus is a creepy holiday horror movie taking place during Christmas and shows how the evil anti-Santa torments a small family. The Godzilla movies might not seem similar to Weapons, but Krampus might be what got him the job.

The reason Cregger isn’t returning is not clear, but it seems he wants to take his time with his movies and do things at his own speed. He created the Aunt Gladys story, so that is a good thing, but after Resident Evil comes out this year, Cregger might take a short break to recharge before deciding on his next movie.