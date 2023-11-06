Stephen King Series Chapelwaite No Longer Getting Season 2

EPIX was previously confirmed to be developing a Season 2, though it never earned an official renewal.

Reports emerged back in 2022 that EPIX was developing a Season 2 of Chapelwaite, based on the Stephen King short story "Jerusalem's Lot," though showrunner of the series Jason Filardi recently took to Twitter to confirm that there will not be a follow-up season. The network never officially confirmed that a second season would be coming, leaving fans to speculate on whether this year's writers' and actors' strikes impacted the decision not to move forward with another season or if EPIX was merely dissatisfied with whatever plans were in the works for more episodes. No further explanation about the decision has since been revealed.

"I'm afraid Captain Boone's story ends on that beach of weathered, Maine sand," Filardi confirmed on Twitter. "There will be no Season 2. Thank you to all the Chapelwaite fans!"

I'm afraid Captain Boone's story ends on that beach of weathered, Maine sand. There will be no season 2. Thank you to all the Chapelwaite fans! #Chapelwaite — Jason Filardi (@JasonFilardi) November 3, 2023

Chapelwaite is set in the 1850s and follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher's Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family's sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Even though the series was never officially renewed, EPIX did announce in February of 2022 that it was moving forward with the development process.

EPIX confirmed at the time in a statement, "Based on Stephen King's short story 'Jerusalem's Lot,' Chaplewaite Season 2 continues as a terrifying re-imagining of classic gothic horror that chronicles one family's battle with an ancient and persistent evil. We will learn that the Boone curse didn't die with Jakub, and despite Charles's selfless act at the end of Season 1, De Vermis Mysteriis remains as powerful as ever, and as alluring to a new generation of vampires. The series is executive produced by Donald De Line (Ready Player One, Wayward Pines), Jason Filardi, and Peter Filardi. Season 1 starred Adrien Brody as Charles Boone, and Emily Hampshire. Chaplewaite is produced by EPIX Studios."

As King fans know, "Jerusalem's Lot" serves as a prequel to his novel 'Salem's Lot, with that story recently having been revived with a reboot. Despite that film being completed and previously having official release dates, there is no current release strategy for the new Salem's Lot.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of Stephen King projects.

Are you disappointed the series isn't getting another season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!