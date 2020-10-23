New Children of the Corn Reboot Photos Released

While a number of highly anticipated Stephen King adaptations have been in development over the last few months, one of the projects that has managed to stay off many fans' radars is a new take on Children of the Corn, which has just revealed all-new images from the adventure. Given how many sequels the original film earned and how distanced the franchise got from the source material, many fans likely didn't bat an eye at the news of a new project moving forward, but with this take on the material set to revive the original concept, it could renew interest in the concept. While this new adaptation has previously screened in select markets, it's unknown when the film would be available on home video.

In this new take on the material, “A psychopathic 12-year-old girl in a small town in Nebraska recruits all the other children and goes on a bloody rampage, killing the corrupt adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won’t go along with the plan is the town’s only hope of survival.”

Check out the images from the new Children of the Corn below and stay tuned for release details.