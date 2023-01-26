Forgotten Reboot of Stephen King's Children of the Corn Getting Release in March

Years after production wrapped and select screenings have occurred, a new take on Stephen King's Children of the Corn will finally be earning a wide release, as the adaptation is set to hit theaters and digital platforms in March. The film was made back in 2020 during COVID lockdown, with fans largely in the dark about the film's production in the first place. As months went by, new details would trickle out, from the movie earning its rating and photos being released, as well as a handful of screenings occurring in Florida in 2020, yet never earning any further updates. This new Children of the Corn will hit theaters on March 3rd before landing On Demand and on Digital HD on March 21st, along with an eventual release on Shudder, per Deadline.

"We're thrilled to work with Kurt Wimmer and bring his vision of this classic Stephen King story to new audiences," Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films, who acquired the distribution rights to the film.

The outlet describes the film, "Children of the Corn follows a 12-year-old girl in Nebraska who is possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield. She recruits the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won't go along with the plan is the town's only hope of survival."

The movie stars Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall), Kate Moyer (Station Eleven), Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man), and Bruce Spence (The Road Warrior).

This upcoming film marks the 11th entry in the series overall, but rather than be a continuation of what came before it, aims to be a fresh take on the concept. As anyone familiar with the source material or previous adaptations can tell you, however, this plot description is a bit different from what predecessors explored.

Stephen King's official website describes the original short story, "Burt and Vicky are traveling through Nebraska on their way to California on a vacation meant to save their failing marriage. After being involved in an accident in which they run over a young boy who ran into the road, they take the body to Gaitlin, a small isolated community nearby. The story centers on their encounters with the strange citizens of Gaitlin and the entity they call 'He Who Walks Behind the Rows.'"

Children of the Corn hits theaters on March 3rd before hitting On Demand and Digital HD on March 21st. Stay tuned for details on the film's Shudder release.

