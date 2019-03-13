‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Prequel Novel Coming This Summer

The second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres in April, though there’s no word on when we can expect the confirmed third season. Luckily, fans of the series can have their witchy desires satiated with a prequel novel, Season of the Witch, that debuts in July.

The prequel novel was confirmed by TV Source Magazine. The novel is described as follows:

“It’s the summer before her sixteenth birthday, and Sabrina Spellman knows her world is about to change. She’s always studied magic and spells with her aunts, Hilda and Zelda. But she’s also lived a normal mortal life — attending Baxter High, hanging out with her friends Susie and Roz, and going to the movies with her boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle.

“Now time is running out on her every day, normal world, and leaving behind Roz and Susie and Harvey is a lot harder than she thought it would be. Especially because Sabrina isn’t sure how Harvey feels about her. Her cousin Ambrose suggests performing a spell to discover Harvey’s true feelings. But when a mysterious wood spirit interferes, the spell backfires… in a big way.

“Sabrina has always been attracted to the power of being a witch. But now she can’t help wondering if that power is leading her down the wrong path. Will she choose to forsake the path of light and follow the path of night? Our exclusive prequel novel will reveal a side of Sabrina not seen on the new NETFLIX show. What choice will Sabrina make… and will it be the right one?”

While fans of most TV series have to suffer through long periods of time as they await new episodes, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has already bucked that trend. Following the first season’s debut in October, fans were granted a holiday special in December, helping tide us over as we await a longer stretch of new episodes.

Last December, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased what to expect from the new episodes of the series.

“I loved the first half of the first season. I think the second half is even more ambitious. It’s a little sexier, it’s a little scarier,” Aguirre-Sacasa shared with The Wrap. “I’m just really excited for people to see it. Lots of romance, lots of horror. It’s really good. I’m really excited about it.”

Season of the Witch hits shelves on July 9th. The second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits Netflix on April 5th.

