Netflix Debuts Trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3

The witches are coming back to Netflix! Fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have been anxiously awaiting the show’s return in 2020 and Part 3 of the acclaimed series is almost upon us. New episodes will arrive next week, on January 24th, but fans won’t have to wait that long to see footage from the the third installment. On Thursday morning, Netflix released the full trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3.

Dark, brooding, quirky, and confident, the trailer for the new season of Sabrina is everything that fans of the show have come to love about it. Kiernan Shipka once again takes on the role of the titular teenage witch and aims to move past the devastating events of last year’s Part 2. You can check out the full trailer below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shipka returns alongside Sabrina co-stars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, and Abigail Cowen. The series is written and produced by Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguire-Sacasa.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3:

“Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, ‘The Fright Club’ (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 arrives on Netflix on January 24th.