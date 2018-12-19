‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4

All of you witchcraft lovers better get ready! Netflix went big this year with its debut of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and it seems the streaming site is taking the plunge on all things occult moving forward. After all, the site has confirmed it has ordered two more seasons of the hit series.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix confirmed it has ordered season three and four of the hit drama. To do so, Netflix enlisted the help of everyone’s favorite black cat, and Salem delivered the news like a champ.

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘Want more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Part 2 is coming in April 2019, but that is not all. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has also been renewed for Parts 3 & 4,” the teaser revealed.

AND NOW, A MESSAGE FROM SALEM: pic.twitter.com/2g5YtEaB4w — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 18, 2018



So far, fans have little idea about what’s in store for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The series just released its holiday special on Netflix, and the praised episode was as merry as it was scary. Now, the streaming service is ready to go in on more spooky stories, and Salem seems down for the challenge.

Of course, the cat must be hoping its role will be added onto in the show’s coming seasons. Salem did not get the chance to pipe up during season one, leaving the black cat to languish in silence. However, in a recent interview, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased Salem may talk soon enough.

“It felt like if you have a talking cat, it would almost inherently be funny and be a comedy,” Aguirre-Sacasa told IndieWire. “As I was writing the comic book, I realized that when you read a comic book, you just read the words. You don’t necessarily see any characters’ lips move. ‘Oh, of course Salem should talk. It’s going to be like anyone else talking.’”

Continuing, Aguirre-Sacasa said the Netflix series kept Salem quiet to keep things scary, but that may not always be the case.

“When we did the show, [he doesn’t speak] partly to project the horror tone,” he explained. “That isn’t to say that Salem won’t talk in the future.”

So, are you excited for this big Netflix renewal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime! You can check out the official synopsis of Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina below:

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Holiday Special is on Netflix now. Season Two will come to Neflix on April 5, 2019.