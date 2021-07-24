Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Showrunner "Hopeful" For Another Live-Action Sabrina Adaptation

✖

Fans of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were disappointed last summer when it was announced that the Netflix series had been canceled and then that disappointment turned into a bit of frustration after the final episodes were released last December, leaving the series on a major cliffhanger. Fortunately, Sabrina Spellman's story will continue both in the return of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic and the new series, The Occult World of Sabrina, which will pick up directly where the Netflix series left off. But there may still be more to the story with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hopeful for another live-action adaptation of Sabrina in the future.

Speaking with Deadline, Aguirre-Sacasa explained that The Occult World of Sabrina will be a direct continuation of the television series picking up with a scene that had been shot for Netflix but omitted when it was clear that the series was being canceled. That scene would have featured Zelda (Miranda Otto) calling on Baron Samedi to help bring Sabrina back to life after the young witch sacrificed herself for her family, friends, and town. While that story continues in comics, Aguirre-Sacasa sees it as a chance to "build up that library" of stories, in the hope that the series can return in some fashion later on.

"We're always thinking in those ways," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "There's a hold on the character now, I think for two years, and that window has already started. My plans are to work on the comics and build up that library with the hopes that one day we can do a stand-alone movie or hopefully bring back the series. I feel like right now this is like the research and development stage of the next iteration of Sabrina. I was really bummed that the fans weren't able to see Sabrina reunited with her family and friends which was the heart of the show. But I'm hopeful that with different circumstances in the future, we'll be able to do a live-action Sabrina to continue."

As for how the new comic will continue Sabrina's story, Aguirre-Sacasa said that the very first story arc will explore how the witch's loved ones are doing since her death, as well as Zelda's efforts to bring her back.

"The scene that we shot and had to take out of the Netflix series with Zelda is the exact scene verbatim that's in the first issue of The Occult World of Sabrina," he said. "When we start that series, it's exactly as it ended in the Netflix series with Sabrina and Nick in the sweet hereafter and her family and friends in Greendale are trying to live in a world without Sabrina. In fact, that's the name of the first story arc: 'World Without Sabrina.' We'll see how her loved ones have been doing since Sabrina sacrificed herself. The first thing Zelda does is recruit a team of their family and friends to go into the underworld to bring Sabrina back to life."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 is set to be released on October 13th. The Occult World of Sabrina #1 will debut at a later date.

