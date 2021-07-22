Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to Continue in Two New Comic Series

✖

Horror and Archie Comics fans were surprised to learn of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's cancellation last year, with the fan-favorite Netflix series airing its final episodes in December. Still, there has been a sense among fans that the spooky story is far from over — and it looks like that's definitely the case. On Wednesday, Archie Comics announced The Occult World of Sabrina, a comic continuation of the events of the television series. This comes alongside the long-awaited announcement that the main Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book will be returning, over four years after the last issue of the book debuted in August off 2017.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 will be released on October 13th, and will see series creator and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa reuniting with original series artist Robert Hack. The issue will continue the "Witch War" storyline, and will reportedly pit Spellman against Spellman and the dead against the living.

“Bringing Sabrina and her family and friends to life on the screen for Netflix was a dark dream come true, and I couldn’t be prouder of our four seasons, but it all started with a comic book series that was truly a labor of love for everyone who worked on it,” Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “Reuniting with Robert Hack and the entire Archie Comics team and getting to pick up where we left off has been the best homecoming I could have ever asked for.”

In addition, The Occult World of Sabrina is set to pick up right where the events of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix series left off. Written by Aguirre-Sacasa with art by Audrey Mok (Archie, Josie and the Pussycats), the series will feature characters and storylines from the TV series, beginning with an arc appropriately titled "A World Without Sabrina."

“Roberto coming back to the comics fold is such a special thing to experience,” Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater said in a statement. “He’s done a remarkable job of creating fresh, new and captivating stories across Riverdale, Sabrina, and Katy Keene. He steps right back into his comics sweet spot, and the world he has created is truly amazing.”

Aguirre-Sacasa had previously hinted that the cancelled series could continue in the events of a comic book, even sharing a teaser for the "Witch War" arc on social media last September.

What do you think of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina finally returning to comics? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!