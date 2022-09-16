Chucky Creator Compares Devon Sawa's Season 2 Role to an American Horror Story Favorite

Whether it's American Horror Story or basically any Kevin Smith movie ever made, there are times when a director or producer will use the same actor in multiple roles over the course of a series. One such example is Devon Sawa, whose Chucky role in season 2 will be a totally different character to the one he played in the show's first season. This time around, he's going to be the headmaster of a Catholic school where a number of season one survivors are sent, which creator Don Mancini says will mirror his own Catholic school upbringing.

The trio will once again be pitted against Chucky, which opens the door to the possibility that Sawa might bite the dust (again) at some point. Or maybe he'll stick around to be a comic-relief priest, like Ray Wise on Psych. Who knows?!

"In the way that Ryan Murphy would bring actors back in different roles [on American Horror Story], I guess Devon Sawa is this franchise's Jessica Lange," joked Mancini.

Lange at least gets to flirt with being the face of the franchise occasionally. Sawa isn't so lucky -- unless he ends up with his soul trapped in a doll down the line, which is entirely plausible.

"Our kids are sent to a Catholic reform school," Mancini told EW. "So we follow this budding gay relationship in a Catholic school setting. As you can imagine, there's going to be some conflict going on."

But don't worry; it isn't all sweet, smart character stuff. There's also dolls that like to turn people inside out for fun! And yeah, he's got some unfinished business there. Chucky doesn't love the idea of survivors.

"Chucky's not done with them," said Mancini. "He has sworn vengeance on those who thwarted him in season 1 and he attempts to get it."

The official synopsis for the Chucky TV series reads, "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Chucky will premiere on both Syfy and USA Network at 9 p.m. ET/PT on October 9, 2022.