Man Dressed As Chucky Pranking People On New York Subway Goes Viral

By Kofi Outlaw

A man dressed as Chucky from the Child's Play horror films has been pranking people on the NYC subway. The prank videos show a little person dressed as Chucky f, seemingly attacking a woman on the subway in a struggle to steal her purse. One of the most popular videos shows "Chucky" trying to chase down the woman after she fights him off, only to be horse-collared by a different pedestrian who rips a horror-themed mask off his face.

The Chucky robbery video has sparked the sort of social discussion the pranksters probably hoped for; as you can see below, people's comments range from asking what the hell is wrong with NYC transit to why other riders were willing to standby and watch the odd scene play out.

WTF NYC?!?!?!

This is one very good reason why this city never sleeps. There are nightmares stalking the streets! 

prevnext

'No One Helped'

This prank may be funny, but it also reveals something horrifyingly real: the coldness of human indifference. 

prevnext

There Are Heroes In NYC

Let's not ignore the fact that one brave citizen took a stand against the monster. NYC isn't as heartless as people make it seem. 

prevnext

Chucky ALWAYS Wildin

He's always got to be the center of attention. Oh, Chucky... 

prevnext

How It Should Have Ended

I mean we love the Chucky franchise and all, but in a real-world setting this is the only way it could end, right? 

prevnext

I Keep That Thang On Me

On second thought, this is NYC 2021: Getting your wig snatched is the BEST case scenario for how it could end for Chucky in these streets... 

prevnext

Amateur Hour

This a true fan who makes a great point: the real Chucky would've waited for the right moment to get his victim. That doll act is everything. 

prevnext

That's The Next Movie

Okay, so now Child's Play creator Don Mancini almost has to make a "Chucky Takes Manhattan" movie. It would a great ode to the Friday the 13th franchise with a hint of Joker, and a nice Easter egg ode to this viral video. Let's make it happen!  

0comments

***

The Child's Play film franchise was rebooted in 2019. The Chucky series from Don Mancini continues on home video, with a Chucky TV series in production at SyFy

prev
Start the Conversation

of