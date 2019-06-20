Man Dressed As Chucky Pranking People On New York Subway Goes Viral
A man dressed as Chucky from the Child's Play horror films has been pranking people on the NYC subway. The prank videos show a little person dressed as Chucky f, seemingly attacking a woman on the subway in a struggle to steal her purse. One of the most popular videos shows "Chucky" trying to chase down the woman after she fights him off, only to be horse-collared by a different pedestrian who rips a horror-themed mask off his face.
The Chucky robbery video has sparked the sort of social discussion the pranksters probably hoped for; as you can see below, people's comments range from asking what the hell is wrong with NYC transit to why other riders were willing to standby and watch the odd scene play out.
WTF NYC?!?!?!
Wtf is going on in New York 😭 pic.twitter.com/2EZG0EIzAZ— albs 🎰 (@albertoutspoken) January 27, 2021
This is one very good reason why this city never sleeps. There are nightmares stalking the streets!
'No One Helped'
January 27, 2021
This prank may be funny, but it also reveals something horrifyingly real: the coldness of human indifference.
There Are Heroes In NYC
January 27, 2021
Let's not ignore the fact that one brave citizen took a stand against the monster. NYC isn't as heartless as people make it seem.
Chucky ALWAYS Wildin
Chucky always wildin pic.twitter.com/05OTOs5VQ8— 🍫 Hot Choggly Milg🥛 (@damnahad) January 27, 2021
He's always got to be the center of attention. Oh, Chucky...
How It Should Have Ended
How child’s play could have ended— ugh (@thairdbitch) January 27, 2021
I mean we love the Chucky franchise and all, but in a real-world setting this is the only way it could end, right?
I Keep That Thang On Me
Chucky would have gotten tazed. I keep the thang on me https://t.co/mw5m29Jyxk— CΔM3O (@killacamie) January 28, 2021
On second thought, this is NYC 2021: Getting your wig snatched is the BEST case scenario for how it could end for Chucky in these streets...
Amateur Hour
I feel like this person never saw Child’s Play cause Chucky would’ve pretended to be a doll until there were less people on the bus https://t.co/so71QblfOC— Gory Cory (@gorycoryhorror) January 28, 2021
This a true fan who makes a great point: the real Chucky would've waited for the right moment to get his victim. That doll act is everything.
That's The Next Movie
Chucky Takes Manhattan?
Would watch. pic.twitter.com/jzYhghNxE5— FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) January 28, 2021
Okay, so now Child's Play creator Don Mancini almost has to make a "Chucky Takes Manhattan" movie. It would a great ode to the Friday the 13th franchise with a hint of Joker, and a nice Easter egg ode to this viral video. Let's make it happen!
The Child's Play film franchise was rebooted in 2019. The Chucky series from Don Mancini continues on home video, with a Chucky TV series in production at SyFy.