Chucky TV Series Delays Production Until 2021 Due to Coronavirus

With a teaser trailer for the TV series already released, the Chucky TV series has hit a snag in its stitches. A new report from Deadline reveals that the show, set to arrive on both SYFY and USA Network, has pushed back its production start date until next year. The series had originally been scheduled to shoot this fall in Toronto but has now been pushed back due to COVID-19. Chucky had already been scheduled to premiere next year, and the producers are reportedly hoping that this delay in production won't push the shows debut too far off course. We'll have our tiny plastic fingers crossed it still arrives next year.

Creator Don Mancini, the original screenwriters on the first Child's Play and the writer of all the subsequent in-canon Chucky movies, is spearheading the project. He's reunited with series producer David Kirschner once again with iconic actor Brad Dourif set to return as the voice of the titular murder doll. This trio were previously involved in all original seven films with the series acting as a follow-up to the lot of them.

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

The official description for the series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Casting for the series hasn't been announced beyond the involvement of Dourif and his former on-screen partner Jennifer Tilly, who will reprise her role as Tiffany Valentine in the series in some capacity. Your friend til the end will return next year.