Chucky TV Series Renewed For Season 2

It looks like Chucky‘s reign of terror is far from over. On Monday, it was announced that the TV version of the iconic horror franchise has been renewed for a second season, ahead of the Season 1 finale later this week. The news was broken in a gruesome video announcement, which also confirmed that the second season will be debuting in 2022. It is unclear at this point if the new season will air on both SYFY and USA Network, as Season 1 did, or have a new avenue entirely.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

In Chucky, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies – and allies – from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. The series sees the return of Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly, and Christine Elise McCarthy, joined by franchise newcomers Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Lexa Doig, and Devon Sawa.

“I had a fairly solid plan even when I was writing Cult of Chucky,” Mancini told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. “That’s why I deliberately ended that movie with a series of cliffhangers to be left all of the major characters with a question mark. It was very Empire Strikes Back that way. But I knew that answering those questions and exploring the implications of where we left all of the characters, television was going to be a better place to explore all of that because it’s so dense. There’s so much going on. So yeah, I was sort of planning it out as back when I was writing Cult of Chucky four or five years ago. I’m just a little amazed that it all worked out because it’s so rare, you know.”

