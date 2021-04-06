Chucky TV Series Brings Back Original Child's Play Star Alex Vincent

✖

When Chucky says he's your friend 'til the end, he means it! SYFY brings word that original Child's Play and Child's Play 2 star Alex Vincent will reprise his role of Andy for the upcoming Chucky TV series. He won't be alone either as actress Christine Elise McCarthy, who took on the part of his foster sister Kyle in Child's Play 2, will also return. This shouldn't come as too big of a surprise to fans that have been keeping up with the ever expanding Chucky film series as both Vincent and McCarthy reprised their roles in 2017's Cult of Chucky. That film concluded with both character's stories still being open-ended so we can likely expect some closure on their part in the TV series.

Vincent and McCarthy join a cast that includes several other franchise veterans, notably series star Brad Dourif who will once again voice the evil killer doll. The most recent film in the series saw Chucky channeling a newfound ability to transfer himself across multiple dolls, something that will likely come up more than once in the show. Other Chucky alums returning include Jennifer Tilly, once again starring as his love interest Tiffany, and Dourif's real-life daughter Fiona Dourif, also reprising her part from the sequel movies Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky.

Newcomers set to appear in the series include Devon Sawa plus Zackary Arthur (Transparent) Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN 15), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless) as the series' "four young leads."

Franchise creator Don Mancini, having written all seven movies in the original series and directed three of them, has penned the new show and serves as the showrunner.

"It’s so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals," Mancini told the outlet. "Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he’s ever had before and it’s specifically something that is designed to evoke something that’s going on in the zeitgeist today."

The official description for the Chucky TV series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network.