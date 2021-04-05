Chucky TV Series Teaser Reconnects With an Old Friend

✖

Production has begun on the upcoming Child's Play TV series and lest you thought that the titular Chucky wouldn't be seen at all a new teaser for the series shows off how they're bringing the killer doll to life on set. A new video posted by SYFY reveals that advanced animatronics that will be underneath that friendly exterior that will have Chucky walking and talking as they shoot. It also wouldn't be Chucky if the video tests of how his movements looked didn't include one of his tiny doll arms swinging a knife, which luckily this definitely does. Check out the video below!

The new Chucky TV series will premiere later this year and rather than being a reboot of the property will actually continue the storyline of the seven feature films in the series (not counting the actual 2019 reboot). Franchise star Brad Dourif will once again be back as the voice of Chucky with Jennifer Tilly back as Tiffany and Dourif's real-life daughter Fiona reprising her part of Nica, last seen in the sequel movies Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. Other cast members that will appear in the series include none other than Devon Sawa plus Zackary Arthur (Transparent) Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN 15), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless) as the series' "four young leads."

The official description for the Child's Play TV series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Franchise creator Don Mancini, having written all seven movies in the original series, will be back as showrunner, revealing their intention with the show is to return to the horror roots of the franchise (but with plenty of references to the larger series along the way).

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini revealed to SYFY WIRE. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network.