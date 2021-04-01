Child's Play Creator Shares Chucky Series Tease to Confirm Release This Fall

✖

After years of updates about a Child's Play TV series being in development, franchise creator Don Mancini took to Twitter to share a brief teaser for the new show to confirm with fans that production is underway and that they can expect the series to debut this fall. Understandably, the coronavirus pandemic caused a number of complications for the series, but with vaccinations being administered and with new health and safety protocols being adopted throughout the industry, Chucky has been able to make more substantial headway towards release. Check out the brief tease below and stay tuned for details on Chucky before it premieres on SYFY this fall.

"This is no April Fools’ joke. Chucky the series is officially in production and coming to USA Network and SYFY this fall," Mancini tweeted. "If you can’t wait that long…catch the Chucky movie marathon airing ALL DAY today on SYFY!"

This is no April Fools’ joke. #CHUCKY the series is officially in production and coming to @USA_Network and @SYFY this fall. If you can’t wait that long…catch the Chucky movie marathon airing ALL DAY today on SYFY! pic.twitter.com/GXhBN4TPvH — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) April 1, 2021

The upcoming new series is described, "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Mancini wrote all seven entries into the original franchise, allowing him to keep a cohesive tone and mythology, while also directing some of the later entries into the series. This new synopsis for the series, and the tease of more familiar faces returning, confirms just how much potential this new series has.

The creator previously detailed what he aims to explore with the new film and how it will honor the spirit of the original narratives while also allowing new opportunities to be explored.

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini revealed to SYFY WIRE. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

Stay tuned for details on Chucky before it premieres this fall.

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!