‘Creepshow’ Producer Unveils New Logo

While the upcoming Creepshow series from The Walking Dead‘s Greg Nicotero has yet to earn a release date, the producer has offered a new tease to build anticipation. Nicotero showed off a Creepshow logo which could potentially be the logo for the Shudder series.

Rather than offer any details on the significance of the logo, Nicotero just tagged Shudder in the comment. We could assume this is a logo for the new series, though the “Comic Book Club” phrase on the logo could refer to an in-world comic book called “Creepshow.”

The original film upon which the series is based was written by Stephen King and directed by George Romero, with King also starring in one of the segments. While horror films had previously embraced the anthology format, Creepshow helped revive the structure with its comic book-inspired format. The film inspired two sequels, one from Romero and one in name only, and led to the creation of the horror TV series Tales from the Darkside. That series went on to be adapted into a film.

“Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Creepshow and expand on what George and Steve created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true,” Nicotero shared in a statement. “Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Creepshow lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking, and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.”

The series is bringing together a number of different accomplished directors for the following episodes:

“By the Silvery Waters of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill (NOS4A2)

“House of the Head” by Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

“The Companion” by Joe Lansdale (The Bottoms)

“The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman (The Lesser Dead)

“All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones (The Hitchhiker)

“Night of the Paw” by John Esposito (The Walking Dead: Webisodes)

“Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab (Monster House)

Stay tuned for details on Creepshow, which will premiere later this year on Shudder.

