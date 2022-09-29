Creepshow Video Game Announced by AMC and Shudder

AMC and Cartel Entertainment have announced that a video game based on Shudder's Creepshow streaming series will be released in 2024. The game is being developed by DreadXP, an indie horror and production label responsible for games such as The Mortuary Assistant, Sucker for Love: First Date, and the Dread X Collection series. The Mortuary Assistant developer Brian Clarke (also known as Darkstone Digital) will serve as the creative director on Creepshow. In a press release, Clarke shared his passion for the brand, and his excitement about getting the opportunity to bring Creepshow to the video game format.

"I'm extremely excited to be a part of such a fun project. I've always loved Creepshow's format, and the idea of driving the cohesion of multiple perspectives on horror is really compelling to me," said Clarke. "I feel honored to have been asked to be a part of this. I can't wait to jump in and bring the best I can to such a great IP."

Creepshow is a Shudder original series based on the 1982 film by George A. Romero. Three seasons of the anthology series are currently available on the streaming service, with a fourth set to debut in 2023. The series has been a huge success for the platform, and AMC has been looking for ways to expand the brand, including a recent comic from Skybound. Successfully translating an anthology TV series into the video game format could be tricky, but Clayton Neuman, VP of games for AMC Networks, believes DreadXP is the perfect publisher to handle it.

"Shudder's Creepshow is in a class all its own — a genre-bending mashup of spine-tingling horror and rib-tickling satire that not just any game publisher could successfully bring to life," said Neuman. "But after playing the Dread X Collection game anthologies, and seeing Brian's twisted genius at work in The Mortuary Assistant, we knew we had found the right partners for this project. This game will surprise, delight, and terrify Creepshow and horror fans alike, and we can't wait for players to get their hands on it."

Are you looking forward to the Creepshow video game? Do you think the series will translate well to video games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!