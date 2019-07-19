Creepshow Series Gets First Trailer and Premiere Date

Fans of George Romero’s 1982 horror anthology Creepshow were given a treat at San Diego Comic-Con today, as a panel honoring the series took place today and debuted the series’ first trailer. The film, which was written by Stephen King, honored the EC Comics from the ’50s which featured twisted tales that often included morality lessons, all wrapped up in a horrifying and campy tone. The movie earned two sequels, while Romero also developed the TV series Tales from the Darkside, which honored the tone of Creepshow. Check out the trailer above, with the series debuting on the streaming service on September 26th.

Per press release, “Shudder announced the two Creepshow stories that will be featured in the show’s premiere episode: the Stephen King story ‘Gray Matter,’ adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi (The Commuter) and directed by series showrunner Greg Nicotero, which stars Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tobin Bell (Saw); and ‘House of the Head,’ written by Josh Malerman (Bird Box) and directed by John Harrison (Book of Blood, Tales from the Crypt). Harrison was also the first assistant director for George Romero on the original Creepshow movie.

“The first season will also feature segments based on stories by award-winning and acclaimed writers including ‘By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain’ by Joe Hill, ‘The Companion’ by Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale, and Keith Lansdale, ‘The Finger’ by David J. Schow, ‘Lydia Layne’s Better Half’ by John Harrison and Greg Nicotero, ‘Night of the Paw’ by John Esposito, ‘Bad Wolf Down’ by Rob Schrab, ‘All Hallows Eve’ by Bruce Jones, ‘The Man in the Suitcase’ by Christopher Buehlman, ‘Times is Tough in Musky Holler’ by John Skipp and Dori Miller, and ‘Skincrawlers’ Paul Dini and Stephen Langford.”

The series stars David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Antwan Patton), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi), Bruce Davison (Longtime Companion, X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (The Simpsons, Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural).

The series premieres on Shudder on September 26th. Creepshow fans at San Diego Comic-Con can grab a Creepshow poster at booth #4020.

