Jeffrey Combs Joins the All-Star Cast of Creepshow Series

In 1982, some of the most prolific figures in horror united to deliver audiences Creepshow, an homage to EC Comics from the ’50s and their many terrifying tales. Directed by George Romero (Night of the Living Dead), written by Stephen King (The Shining), and featuring special effects from Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead), the film managed to deliver not only a campy adventure, but also genuine thrills with its variety of vignettes. It should come as no surprise that the upcoming adaptation of the film for the streaming service Shudder is amassing an impressive roster of horror icons, most recently confirming Re-Animator and The Frighteners star Jeffrey Combs has joined the Creepshow series.

Per press release, “Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today announced additional casting for its upcoming Creepshow anthology series, executive produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). Joining the cast are Grammy winners Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi) and Big Boi (Antwan Patton), along with Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Bruce Davison (Longtime Companion, X-Men), and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural). Shudder also revealed the final Creepshow story, ‘The Finger,’ written by award-winning horror novelist David J. Schow (The Crow) and directed by series showrunner Greg Nicotero.

“DJ Qualls will star in ‘The Finger,’ a previously unannounced Creepshow story written by David J. Schow and directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero. Kid Cudi and Jeffrey Combs will star in ‘Bad Wolf Down,’ written and directed by Rob Schrab. Bruce Davison will star in ‘Night of the Paw,’ written by John Esposito. Big Boi is featured in ‘The Man in the Suitcase’ written by Christopher Buehlman and directed by Dave Bruckner (The Ritual).

“The new cast join Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, David Arquette, Tobin Bell, Tricia Helfer, and Dana Gould, who were previously announced to star in various Creepshow stories.”

The streaming service also confirmed the full breakdown of all 12 segments that will be featured in the upcoming six-episode season. They are as follows:

“All Hallows Eve”

Written by: Bruce Jones

Directed by: John Harrison

Even then they’re a little too old, this group of friends still want to trick-or-treat but getting candy isn’t all they are looking for.

“Bad Wolf Down”

Written by: Rob Schrab

Directed by: Rob Schrab

A group of American soldiers, trapped behind enemy lines during World War II, finds an unconventional way to even the odds.

“By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain”

Story by: Joe Hill, adapted by Jason Ciaramella

Directed by: Tom Savini

Her dad died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain, and now, will she?

“The Companion”

Story by: Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale, adapted by Matt Venne

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A young boy, bullied by his older brother, sneaks into an abandoned farm that is protected by a supernatural force.

“The Finger”

Written by: David J. Schow (The Crow)

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

An unhappy man discovers a severed, inhuman appendage on the street and brings it home, where it grows into a loyal companion with some deadly quirks.

“Gray Matter”

Story by: Stephen King, adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store. The story, first published in 1973, is part of King’s best-selling 1978 collection, Night Shift.

“The House of the Head”

Written by: Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

Directed by: John Harrison

Evie’s discovers her new dollhouse might be haunted.

“Lydia Layne’s Better Half”

Story by: John Harrison & Greg Nicotero, adapted by John Harrison

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A powerful woman denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.

“The Man in the Suitcase”

Written by: Christopher Buehlman

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A college student brings the wrong bag home from the airport only to find a pretzeled man trapped inside, afflicted by a strange condition that turns his pain into gold.

“Night of the Paw”

Written by: John Esposito

Directed by: John Harrison

A lonely mortician finds company in the ultimate ‘be careful what you wish for’ story.

“Skincrawlers”

Written by: Paul Dini & Stephen Langford

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A man considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

“Times is Tough in Musky Holler”

Written by: John Skipp and Dori Miller, based on their short story

Directed by: John Harrison

Leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine.

