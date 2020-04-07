Disney Meets Horror Movies in Hilarious Mash-Up Art

A good pairing for mash-up art works best when it’s two things that aren’t related at all but manage to fit together like two pieces from different puzzles that somehow connect. Case in point, Swedish artist Daniel Björk (@kickpunch.se on Instagram) who has created parodies Walt Disney “Little Golden” books and pairs them with relevant horror movies. Combining the likes of mainstream horror hits like Friday the 13th with Disney staples like The Little Mermaid, you can check out our favorites of his art below and visit his full page on Instagram to see even more.

Other pieces created by Björk include two different mash-ups of Lady & The Tramp (one with cult classic The Stuff and another with Stephen King’s Cujo), plus more gruesome combos like Cannibal Holocaust with The Jungle Book, Scanners with Mickey & Goofy, Bad Taste with Winnie the Pooh, Prince of Darkness with Snow White, and Little Shop of Horrors with Alice in Wonderland.

Naturally such combinations of Disney properties with the gruesome imagery from movies like The Exorcist and The Lion King, but Disney apparently doesn’t even want their own properties to be combined too much. Filmmaker Kevin Smith took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he had been working on a Kingdom Keepers series for Disney+, but that the project was ultimately killed by an executive due to heavy use of Disney IP.

“That was a blast to write 2 years ago,” Smith wrote. “It was planned as one of the first shows to launch on what would become @disneyplus. Then a new exec was put in charge of the app and he killed [Kingdom Keepers]. Said we used too much @Disney IP in one project (every character in the park comes to life).”

That said, while Smith says the Kingdom Keepers project has been shelved, that doesn’t mean the idea couldn’t be revisited at some point in the future. Perhaps Disney could reconsider what properties could appear, though it’s doubtful they’ll use any of the 20th Century Fox properties they now own as seen below.

Pet Sematary/The Aristocats

Re-Animator/Oliver & Company

The Exorcist/Sleeping Beauty

The Devil’s Rejects/Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Alien/The Lion King

Hellraiser/Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

A Nightmare on Elm Street/Pinocchio

Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn/Bambi

Society/Cinderella

Hannibal/Three Little Pigs