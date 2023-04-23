Does Evil Dead Rise Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The fifth installment to the Evil Dead franchise is here, and it takes the story of the Book of the Dead in a whole new direction. The original Evil Dead was helmed by Sam Raimi in 1981 and starred Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, an unlucky man who encounters the book with his friends while visiting a remote cabin. Saimi and Campbell teamed up again for two sequels, Evil Dead 2 in 1987 and Army of Darkness in 1992. There was also an Evil Dead remake in 2013 that retold the original story with a darker tone and a new main character, Mia, who was played by Jane Levy. Evil Dead Rise follows Beth (Lily Sullivan) who pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book, and you can guess how things go from there. These days, many films have a post-credits scene, including horror franchises that didn't always do so in the past. However, Evil Dead Rise does not have a mid-credits or post-credits scene.

Despite not having any post-credits scenes, Evil Dead Rise does leave room for some follow-ups. In fact, director Lee Cronin recently revealed some potential sequel ideas while chatting with Variety. "I certainly do. I didn't want to bait it for sequels necessarily, even though the ending could be interpreted that way. But the ending for me was closing the loop back to the beginning. The way the story is told, I've got four places I'd like to look at in terms of where to go... I'm excited for the potential of what could be next and and really hope that I can be involved in in future chapters," Cronin shared. You can check out his future ideas below:

The story behind the Book of the Dead: "We have history in this film and that's presented through the vinyl. So there's there's a story to be told there. It's not by accident."

Beth takes her chainsaw on the road: "Somebody that survives picks up the chainsaw at the end and where they might go."

The apartment building: "There's also the aftermath in this building and who encounters that. And I've often thought, 'What happens when the cleanup crew shows up?'"

Back to the woods: "Because of the opening and the closing, there's that continuation of how this evil has a gate. That brings us back into that forest context, which excites me because I love that I broke the mold, but wouldn't it be fun now if I went back to the cabin in the woods. It could be a cool journey."

