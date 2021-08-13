Don't Breathe 2 Filmmakers on the Franchise's Future

✖

Director Fede Alvarez's Don't Breathe became a surprise horror hit back in 2016, and while the film offered a relatively contained adventure, it was continued with the upcoming Don't Breathe 2. This sequel was written by Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, with Sayagues taking over as director, while the pair recently confirmed that a key component of both films is that they have ambiguous openings and endings, allowing the filmmakers to relatively easily find new avenues to explore with these characters if they develop an idea for another installment. Don't Breathe 2 is set to land in theaters on August 13th.

"I think stories are never wrapped. If something is true about the first movie, is that there's no closure on both ends," Sayagues shared with ComicBook.com. "There was no closure for the story of Norman [Stephen Lang] and there's no closure for the story of Rocky [Jane Levy], they both got away with a crime, both of them. Because Rocky stole a lot of money."

Alvarez added, "And also, she let him get away with it. She could have called the police and [told them], 'Look, this guy has a dead girl in the cellar,' and she did not. So both of them have a past that will haunt them. I think we're going after the Blind Man first."

In the original film, three teens aim to exploit a blind man who lives in the neighborhood by breaking into his house to steal from a safe. Once inside, these thieves get more than they bargained for as they discover the man (Lang) is far more accustomed to navigating his own home in the darkness, making the burglars the ones who should be fearful.

This follow-up film was previously described, "In the years following the deadly home invasion, the Blind Man lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him."

Of what the future holds, Sayagues confirmed, "So we'll see where it goes. That is still open. And there's ground to explore, in terms of her character and what could have happened to her."

Check out Don't Breathe 2 when it lands in theaters on August 13th and stay tuned for details on a possible third installment.

