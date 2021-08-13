Don't Breathe 2 Star Weighs in on Possible Third Film

✖

The debut Don't Breathe in 2016 became an unexpected horror hit, which seemingly served as a standalone adventure, only to result in the announcement that the film's "Blind Man" would return for a sequel. Now that star Stephen Lang has returned for Don't Breathe 2, fans might be wondering if a third film is in the works, and while he was excited to tell this story that was deserving of being told, he doesn't necessarily see the Blind Man character returning for a limitless number of adventures. Don't Breathe 2 is currently slated to land in theaters on August 13th.

"Well, I don't really go down that road because there are so many possibilities," Lang shared with ComicBook.com about more sequels. "I really have no idea, just as I had no idea when we finished Don't Breathe that there was any life ahead. We told a complete story and you have an obligation, as filmmakers, if you're doing a sequel, certainly, it needs to be complete. It needs to be ... First, it needs to be as good or better than the first and it also needs to be complete unto itself. We're not just cycling through here to try to make something that goes on ad infinitum. That's not interesting to me."

He continued, "It's not who [original director] Fede [Alvarez] or [sequel director] Rodo [Sayagues want]. And that's not what we're doing here. So it's hard, it's hard to know. Telling this story, though, is great. It was cool, it was cool. I loved it."

In the original film, three teens aim to exploit a blind man who lives in the neighborhood by breaking into his house to steal from a safe. Once inside, these thieves get more than they bargained for as they discover the man (Lang) is far more accustomed to navigating his own home in the darkness, making the burglars the ones who should be fearful.

This follow-up film was previously described, "In the years following the deadly home invasion, the Blind Man lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him."

If the character does return, however, we can likely expect to see the Blind Man evolve, similarly to how he changed since we last saw him.

"We must have a problem with the communication because I thought I heard you say that Norman is an 'evil dude.' I mean, I don't know how you could possibly think that at all," Lang joked. "Norman has his issues. Norman is troubled, definitely. I think that the Norman of the new, of the sequel ... He certainly has gone through the fire. He's learned some very hard lessons. It seems to me that he's paid, to an extent, for some of his sins. He hasn't paid fully, the price is not fully paid. Hopefully, it is by the end of this."

He continued, "He has ... I think he's deepened and I think that he's developed and I think he's acquired ... some kind of, in his brain, stuff that was dormant."

Don't Breathe 2 hits theaters on August 13th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!