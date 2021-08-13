First Don't Breathe 2 Trailer Debuts

Almost five years since the first movie arrived in theaters, Screen Gems and Sony Pictures have released the official trailer for Don't Breathe 2 featuring the return of Stephen Lang as Norman Nordstrom aka "The Blind Man." Fede Álvarez, the director of the Evil Dead reboot and the original Don't Breathe, co-wrote the film with Rodo Sayagues who stepped behind the camera for the sequel. The biggest surprises about the new movie are not only that The Blind Man has seemingly made a hero turn but also that rather than hunting persons trapped in his own home this time he'll be forced out into the elements. Check out the trailer below (via IGN)!

As fans may recall, Álvarez's 2016 film focused on a trio of bandits that broke into The Blind Man's home, only to discover his sinister secret and be plunged into the dark, hunted by a man with heightened senses of hearing in his house. A previously released description for Don't Breathe 2 alludes to the man being at peace before some new foes make their way to his abode. Sony's description for the movie reads: "In the years following the deadly home invasion, the Blind Man lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him."

Those sins, which were very much hidden from the marketing of the original Don't Breathe, seemingly include how he had kidnapped a woman with the intention of making a replacement for his deceased daughter. Perhaps the sequel has another ace up its sleeve and this newfound focus on Lang's character is a red herring, or maybe it's just the logical extension of how slasher villains like Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Michael Myers became the selling point for audiences to see their sequels.x

Lang previously teased what fans could expect from the upcoming outing, while detailing how he aimed to offer a much more authentic experience than witnessed in the predecessor.

"Doing the sequel, I felt a real obligation to really, really work more specifically on the blindness, cause I had the time to do it," Lang explained to The Boo Crew podcast. "And so I hooked up with this amazing organization, The Northeastern Association for the Blind, which is located in Albany. And I began working with their director of orientation and movement. The second script was … it’s a different deal. And so I just needed to do that preparation there. When you’re working on the mechanics of a role, it’s tangible. I really, really enjoyed preparing for this role.”

Lang is joined in the film by cast mates Brendan Sexton III and Madelyn Grace

Don't Breathe 2 hits theaters on August 13th.