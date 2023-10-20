Dr. Death Season 2 First Look Released by Peacock

Peacock released the creepy debut season of Dr. Death back in 2021, and now the unsettling experience is set to continue later this year. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the upcoming season is set to explore an all-new cast of characters in a story that is based on the horrifying and all-too-real case of Paolo Macchiarini, who first earned notoriety for his boundary-pushing surgeries, only for the truth to reveal that he wasn't at all the figure he claimed to be. The first photos and a trailer for Season 2 of Dr. Death have been released, which you can see below.

Peacock describes, "This season of Dr. Death, based on the Wondery podcast, follows 'Miracle Man' Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question."

The new season stars Edgar Ramírez, Mandy Moore, Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, and Gustaf Hammarsten.

Showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban shared of the new season, "The joy of an anthology series is the freedom to explore variations on a theme. Dr. Death is a show about systemic failures, and this season, these issues reach a global scale. Amid complex narratives, we've been fortunate to delve deeply into a story that, while entirely unique, remains surprisingly familiar, as it taps into a truly universal part of the human condition: illness. Even putting aside any recent global pandemics, we all know what it's like to feel sick. It renders us vulnerable, small, in desperate need of help. A doctor we can trust.'

Hoban added, "This pursuit of trust and truth is what ties our two stories together this season. Two stories that, on the surface, may not seem to have much else in common: Doctors in Sweden on the verge of a breakthrough. A journalist in New York falling in love. However, both revolve around individuals made to feel small. They're about people standing up to something bigger, for something bigger, and how their seemingly small choices ripple out into the world to give power and voice to those who have been made to feel powerless and silenced. These are stories that you don't think could happen to you, until you watch this season of Dr. Death. We truly hope you enjoy."

Dr. Death Season 2 premieres on Peacock on December 21st.