Drag Me to Hell Director Weighs in on a Possible Sequel

While Drag Me to Hell might not have been a blockbuster when it hit theaters in 2009, the film’s following has grown over the years, leading us to wonder why it didn’t connect more strongly with audiences. Director Sam Raimi became a major genre visionary with his Evil Dead series of films, with Hollywood tapping him to direct the massively successful Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire. Drag Me to Hell marked the filmmaker’s return to the genre, delivering a harrowing adventure full of his signature blend of humor and horror. The narrative might not have required a follow-up film, yet that hasn’t stopped fans from asking for one. Raimi confirmed that, while he remembers the film fondly, an appropriate story has yet to be developed.

“Oh, well, if somebody had a good story,” Raimi shared with Bloody Disgusting when asked about a possible sequel. “I don’t have a story, because in my mind the character got killed, and worse. So I didn’t know how to proceed with the sequel.”

With the original Evil Dead inspiring two sequels, a remake, video games, and three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead, one would think Raimi approaches all of his stories with a complex mythology in mind. Raimi noted that the reasons for his other films being explored so thoroughly is due to his collaborative partners.

“Usually, for me, I’m left with a character like Bruce Campbell, that I really am interested [in] or like, or a concept that really feels like it needs to continue,” Raimi noted. “But this is such a definitive ending that in my mind I didn’t know where to start with a sequel.”

The film focused on a banker who refuses to extend a deadline for a woman seeking a loan in order to keep her house, resulting in the woman casting a curse on the banker. The banker goes through every effort to rid herself of the curse, only for the film to deliver her a tragic fate. Making matters all the more horrifying is she suffered this fate in front of her boyfriend.

Actor Justin Long recently joked about what his character would be like in a potential sequel.

“You’re making me really want, because I’ve been doing this podcast, and I’ve been dying to have Sam on it,” Long admitted to ComicBook.com. “So now I’m thinking it’d be so fun to get Sam and Alison together just to talk about that movie, to talk about other stuff. I have to do that. I haven’t thought about this movie in a while, but now I’m like, god, there’s all these things I’m curious about.”

