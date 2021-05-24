Elvira Teams Up With Vincent Price for New Comic Series

✖

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark is one of the most well-known figures in horror, with Dynamite Entertainment revealing that the team-up fans have been waiting decades for will finally happen when she embarks on an adventure with Vincent Price in an all-new series. Elvira performer Cassandra Peterson has long said that her dream collaborator was Price, and while Price passed away in 1993, the new series Elvira Meets Vincent Price marks the adventure that fans and Peterson herself have been desperate to make happen. The new series from writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Drawing Blood) and artist Juan Samu (Black Panther, Transformers) will be delivering the first issue in the new series this August.

Per press release, "The two titans of terror and comedy unite in comics for the very first time as Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents Elvira Meets Vincent Price! The ghost of Price has a mission that only the macabre maven can assist him with. The apocalypse is coming, and it's heading straight to live-streaming for binge-watching! Leave it to a fabled lost film to save the day, if only our horror hostess and spectral companion can find it in time.

"Writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Drawing Blood) returns to capture the timeless voice of Elvira, and taps into his own history and love for Old Hollywood and film to bring Vincent Price along for the ride this time. With over three years and countless issues of experience working right alongside Elvira herself and putting words in her mouth, fans will be happy to see his return. This time he's joined for the first time by artist Juan Samu (Black Panther, Transformers). The cast is rounded out by returning colorist Walter Pereyra and letterer Taylor Esposito.

"Though this new history-making crossover is perfect to jump right into for Elvira newcomers, Dynamite has released several graphic novels for fans to dive deeper into the hostess with the mostest's adventures. Elvira loves to show off and though you can't judge a book by its cover, we make them extra pretty! Longtime Elvira artist Dave Acosta returns for one, as does fan-favorite pinup artist John Royle, as well as ones by Juan Samu and of course a stunning photo of the lady herself - Elvira, Mistress of the Dark!"

Grab the first issue of Elvira Meets Vincent Price when it hits shelves in August.

