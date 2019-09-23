Elvira Mourns the Passing of Horror Icon Sid Haig

The horror world was dealt a big blow today with the announcement that Sid Haig, best known for his role as Captain Spaulding in films like House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects died on Saturday, September 21 at the age of 80. Haig’s death was announced by his wife Susan L. Oberg and quickly prompted an outpouring of memorials and tributes from fans of the actor — including the Mistress of the Dark herself, Elvira.

Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson took to Twitter on Monday to share her thoughts on Haig’s passing. In her message, which was accompanied by two photos of herself with the actor — one in which she is in character as Elviraand one in which Haig is in character as Captain Spaulding — Peterson referred to the late actor as one of her “favs”. Check out her post below.

Very sad to hear about Sid Haig’s passing. I knew him for many years and he was one of my favs! I will really miss him. 😢 R.I.P. #sidhaig pic.twitter.com/mYRFMNxE9t — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) September 23, 2019

On Monday, Haig’s wife posted on Instagram that the actor had died, writing “On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to us all.”

Earlier this month, Oberg shared on Haig’s Instagram that the horror legend had been in an accident, later updating that he had taken a “nasty spill” that resulting in Haig being taken to the hospital and eventually the ICU. In a now-deleted post, Oberg shared that while there had been a potentially serious medical issue, things at that time seemed to be heading in a positive direction.

In addition to his horror films, Haig’s career credits also include roles such as the villain Dragos in Jason of Star Command as well as roles in Gunsmoke, Batman, Mary Hartman, Charlie’s Angels, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, MacGyver, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever.

After a period of retirement, Haig returned to acting in 2003 when he appeared as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses. He then went on to appear in Zombie’s sequel, The Devil’s Rejects, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Halloween, Brotherhood of Blood, Creature, The Lords of Salem, Hatch III, and more. His most recent role saw Haig reprise his role as Captain Spaulding in Zombie’s 3 From Hell which opened in theaters on September 16. At the time of his death, Haig had already completed his role in Hanukkah, which is set for release December 2020. Another film, Abruptio, is currently filming. It is unclear if Haig had completed his work on the film, but it is expected for release in 2020.