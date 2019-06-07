Escape Room 2 Release Date Pushed Back

Horror films that are rated PG-13 and that land in theaters in the early months of the year aren’t known to have the strongest performances, as fall releases that earn an R rating typically end up being the year’s biggest hits. Earlier this year, Escape Room broke that trend, as it went on to earn more than $115 million worldwide on a reported budget of $10 million, resulting in the announcement of a follow-up film from director Adam Robitel. The new film was originally slated to hit theaters in April of next year, with that release date now having been pushed back by four months.

Over on Twitter, Exhibitor Relations Co. revealed, “Under construction. Sony’s ESCAPE ROOM 2 has been pushed back 4 months–unlocks Aug, 14, 2020 instead of April 17.”

In the original film, an intriguing invitation bring six strangers together. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive.

Robitel previously teased to ComicBook.com what we could expect from the sequel.

“At the end of the day, it is about strangers in a room getting killed,” Robitel shared. “There’s a formula that can work. But you gotta work twice as hard each movie to reinvent the wheel but you also have to be mindful of giving the audience what they really liked about the first movie.”

He added, “It’s a tricky rope to walk, for sure. As you said, we did fire, we did ice, we did gravity, we did gas, so coming up with other ways to slice and dice the players is tricky because the last thing we want to do with the franchise is to rely on reverse bear traps and so forth. That was done so well with Saw and that’s not our franchise. So yeah, it is challenging, but if there’s a will, there’s a way. I can’t talk too much about it, but I think we have a cool way into the sequel that I think will be exciting and expands Minos mythology a little bit without going too far. We’ll see, it is tricky.”

Stay tuned for details on the Escape Room sequel, coming to theaters on August 14, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments below