Evil Dead 2 Score Coming Back to Vinyl From Waxwork Records

Sam Raimi's Evil Dead 2 isn't just considered the best entry in the franchise by a number of horror fans, but it's also considered one of the best horror-comedies of all time, with a major component of its success being the music that helps alert audiences to the tone of the experience. While Waxwork Records previously released the film's score in honor of its 30th anniversary, that vinyl pressing has long been sold out, though fans are in luck as a new pressing of the album is on the way. You can pre-order the Evil Dead 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack now before it hits shelves in April.

Waxwork Records details the release, "Waxwork Records is thrilled to release Evil Dead 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Joseph LoDuca! Directed by Sam Raimi and featuring Bruce Campbell reprising his role as the Deadite-slaying, shotgun-wielding Ash Williams, Evil Dead 2 is the quintessential entry of the Evil Dead trilogy.

"Evil Dead 2 remains the outstanding follow-up to 1981's The Evil Dead, picking up where the first film leaves off, with even more blood, demonic possession, bodily dismemberment, and evil Deadites topped off with generous amounts of slapstick comedy. The original soundtrack by composer Joseph LoDuca (The Evil Dead, Army Of Darkness, Ash Vs. Evil Dead) is the sophisticated follow-up to the first film's soundtrack, engrossing the listener in dark orchestral horror, electronic cues, and haunting lullaby compositions.

"Available for the first time since our 30th-Anniversary edition of the soundtrack released in 2017, Waxwork Records is proud to present the deluxe, re-mastered-for-vinyl soundtrack to one of the most beloved films in the history of horror cinema. Evil Dead 2 features colored vinyl, heavyweight old-style tip on jackets, 11" x 11" printed inserts, and all-new artwork by Phantom City Creative."

The Evil Dead 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack includes the following:

"The Woods" Variant (Black-and-Forest-Green hand-poured color vinyl)

"Vortex" Variant (Black-and-Blue hand-poured color vinyl)

Re-Mastered for vinyl

Heavyweight old-style tip on gatefold jacket

11" x 11" printed insert

Artwork by Phantom City Creative



You can pre-order the Evil Dead 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack now before it hits shelves in April.

