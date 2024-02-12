Evil Dead Rise Star Teases There Have Been "Many Conversations" About Franchise Return (Exclusive)

After initially being planned as a streaming exclusive, last year's Evil Dead Rise would go on to become the biggest earner at the box office in the history of the franchise, leading many to wonder if we could get a follow-up to the adventure. Star of the film Lily Sullivan recently confirmed that there have been discussions about what the future could hold for her character, though avoided giving any confirmation on what the future could hold, likely due to those conversations not bringing any certainties. As fans wait for more Evil Dead, they can see Sullivan in her new film Monolith, which hits theaters and digital on February 16th.

"There's been many, many conversations, many alt paths, many possibilities, which are all quite whack and fun and great. And whatever ends up coming to fruition, I'm excited for it. But yeah, I can't say anything on it though, but yeah, excited," Sullivan shared with ComicBook.com. "It's all literally up to the universe of the Evil Dead gods. In a great way, until you cross the bridge, that's just what it is. The blessings of this industry, and the curse, you have to walk into the unknown, so people should also walk into Monolith. Look at that."

Even though it's currently unknown if Sullivan or Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin will be returning to the world of Deadites, last week saw the announcement that Sébastien Vaniček was developing a new film for the series that was being described as a "spinoff." In this case, it's also unknown if we can expect any type of sequel for the franchise or if creators Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and Rob Tapert will instead aim to develop a number of standalone adventures for the series.

Cronin shared a similarly vague yet optimistic update about his return to the series last year.

"It's certainly something to be discussed," the filmmaker explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's something that we discussed on set, because when you're making a movie in a franchise, you're always talking about what's next and what's possible. So I suppose I'm in the lucky position where I have some choice, whereas in the past, when you're trying to crawl up the ladder to be a filmmaker with any focus on you, you're just going after the thing that you're desperate to get made. So it's nice right now.

Monolith is described, "While trying to salvage her career, a disgraced journalist begins investigating a strange conspiracy theory. But as the trail leads uncomfortably close to home, she is left to grapple with the lies at the heart of her own story."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Evil Dead franchise. Monolith hits theaters and digital on February 16th.

