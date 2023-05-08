Evil Dead Rise Home Video Release Dates Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Just this past weekend, Evil Dead Rise crossed the $100-million threshold at the box office to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise, though Bloody Disgusting has revealed that fans can sink their teeth into the terror from the comfort of their own homes starting this week. While the film is set to hit Digital HD on May 9th, the movie's release on physical media will be coming in June. Supplemental materials on the film's home video release have not yet been revealed, though we can imagine we'll get plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at how the project came to life. Evil Dead Rise will hit Digital HD on May 9th before hitting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on June 27th.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

The last film in the franchise, 2013's Evil Dead, came in at $97.5 million at the box office, and even with those strong numbers, it failed to get a follow-up film. While it's still relatively early to determine whether we could expect another Evil Dead installment, director Lee Cronin teased he already has some ideas in mind for another adventure.

"I think everything's on the table at a point like this. My focus right now is finishing what's been an amazing promotional tour and whirlwind of getting to talk and share the process of making the movie and my opinions on it," director Lee Cronin shared with ComicBook.com about the franchise's future. "And I think from there it's like, let's see how audiences really react to it. I definitely have got stories that I feel like I could tell inside this universe. But equally, I think as I've proven with this, I'm also a filmmaker with my own voice. I'm not there to necessarily serve a continuing narrative all the time and probably have made a movie for me in terms of my taste that's right at the edge, intensity-wise, because I think if I pushed it any further, it becomes something that isn't me or that I'd want to make."

