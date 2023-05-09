Evil Dead Rise First Ten Minutes Released Online

The new Evil Dead Rise aimed to reinvent everything audiences knew about the Evil Dead franchise, with one major shift filmmaker Lee Cronin developed was moving the terror into the city as opposed to a rural setting, but he still channeled the franchise's roots with the film's horrifying opening sequence that takes place at a cabin in the woods. With the film now available on Digital HD, fans can check out the opening ten minutes to see Cronin put his stamp on the series, either allowing you to revisit the disturbing sequence or to get a taste of what the film has in store for you. Check out the first ten minutes of Evil Dead Rise below, which is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on June 27th.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Given how multiple entries in the Evil Dead franchise have featured cabins in the woods, Cronin knew he couldn't pass up the opportunity to deliver a sequence at such an iconic locale, as he previously broke down his approach to delivering the scene.

"I knew that before I even wrote, 'Fade in,' that was decided in my mind within the short document process developing the movie, and where it came from is I wanted to give the audience a blast of horror," the filmmaker expressed to ComicBook.com. "I like a cold open that illustrates or gives you a taste of what is to come, but I didn't want it to be obvious ... I just wanted to do something that just was like, 'Here we are.' You don't really have time. It's like, I want to get your attention right away, which is why I remember thinking, 'Wouldn't it be cool if the opening shot of the film was the force?' And then obviously I subvert what that force is in a way."

He added, "And then the other thing as well is I'd made the choice and I knew the franchise needed to move somewhere. I think with people's reactions, it was proven to be the right choice, was to take it to the city and have a different set of characters with family and all of that. But I also, being a massive fan, was like, 'Goddammit, I want to shoot something in the forest at the cabin,' and this was my way to actually have my cake and eat it, too."

Evil Dead Rise is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on June 27th.

