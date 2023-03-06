Evil Dead Rise: Producer Bruce Campbell Says We'll Be "Disturbed" by Sequel Delivering "Real Sh-t"

The upcoming Evil Dead Rise is set to be a continuation of the original trilogy of Evil Dead films, but with director Sam Raimi, star Bruce Campbell, and producer Rob Tapert handing the reins over to director Lee Cronin, fans are wondering how the film will compare to its predecessors, with Campbell offering a promising update on the film's overall tone. As revealed to Bloody Disgusting, Campbell feels as though audiences will be "very disturbed" and that the experience will deliver "real sh-t," mirroring the intensity of the 2013 remake from filmmaker Fede Álvarez. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.

"Lee Cronin did a really bang-up job. You can expect to be very disturbed," Campbell shared with the outlet. "It's when mommies go bad. We dragged it out of the woods. We're in an urban environment, which gives it a really gnarly feel. I think people are in for trouble. I feel sorry for audiences in advance!"

In how the new film compares to the 2013 reboot, Campbell detailed, "Both filmmakers are equally capable individuals, so they both really just spanked it. It's not a yuk-fest. It's not hardy-har-har. It's not Ash shooting finger guns. This is real sh-t going down. These guys took it real seriously. Lee Cronin is Irish, and he brings kind of a European feel to this thing."

Even though the film was developed by Cronin as an original story, Campbell and his collaborators were still highly invested in the effort.

"I spent a month and a half in Europe last year on the post-production and all the sound. We sort of split up our duties," Campbell recalled. "I like to get involved in the casting and post-production. Rob Tapert oversees the production in New Zealand. And Sam Raimi's the Great Poobah. He's the orchestrator. He makes sure it fits the Evil Dead mold."

In addition to this new film embracing the storytelling sensibilities of a new generation, it also utilized the latest in special effects.

"No one will ever be able to make fun of the Evil Dead special effects ever again as long as I'm alive. They used to love to do that; cheese-ball effects, garden hoses spewing stuff," the filmmaker admitted. "Well, you know what? Eat it, bitches, because this is good stuff you're about to see!"

Evil Dead Rise hits theaters on April 21st.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!