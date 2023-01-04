Full Evil Dead Rise Trailer Released

Director Lee Cronin has been delivering audiences many teases of what to expect in the upcoming sequel Evil Dead Rise, with an official trailer finally being unleashed on fans. While the majority of the franchise hinges on a cabin in the wilderness, this new film is breaking new ground by unfolding in a high rise, with this first trailer giving viewers our first glimpses of the ways in which this change of locale will bring all-new elements to the series. Check out the all-new trailer for Evil Dead Rise above before the film lands in theaters on April 21st.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

The new film stars Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Alyssa Sutherland, and Lily Sullivan.

Despite the new film taking the terror to an all-new environment, Cronin previously detailed what will remain consistent about the unsettling experience.

"For me, the key thing that I kept reminding myself of, when you're in the trenches and you're developing something, was to make sure it's a roller coaster, to make sure that it has twists and turns and that it's visceral and engaging," Cronin shared with ComicBook.com in 2020. "Some of that is going back to what I just said, is that I wanted to create a roller coaster of terror. That was really, really the key for me. My memories of Evil Dead, when I watched them at a young age, was always marveling at "how does this even exist?" It just continues to poke at my brain and refresh every time I watch it. To boil it down into an even simpler thing, was that it's experiential. It has to be a horror experience. That's the key, and that's what I've been trying to achieve with it."

