Evil Dead Rise Gets First Poster

Now that we're finally in 2023, audiences are looking forward to some of the films that will be landing in theaters in the coming months, with one of the most anticipated horror efforts being the long-awaited sequel Evil Dead Rise, which just earned its first poster. One of the reasons fans are so looking forward to the project is that director Lee Cronin has been sharing teases of behind-the-scenes work on the film, so getting a new look at the unsettling experience in the form of a demonic poster is already freaking out audiences. Check out the first poster for Evil Dead Rise below before the film lands in theaters on April 21st.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

The new film stars Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Alyssa Sutherland, and Lily Sullivan.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

With original star Bruce Campbell, original director Sam Raimi, and original producer Rob Tapert all serving as producers on the sequel, there will be some expected elements being incorporated into the adventure, but Campbell previously teased some of the unique perspectives that Cronin brought to the franchise.

"This one's dark, this one's pretty serious. Good, strong performances," Bruce Campbell detailed to BlairWitch.De in 2021. "It's a single mom who now has to deal with this book. These days it's more about the book. That book gets around, that book is handed around, passed along, people try and get rid of it, they try to bury it or destroy it and they really can't. So this book just keeps popping up, so really it's just another story of what happens if this book appears in this particular group of people's lives and how it intersects."

He added, "Lee Cronin is a very serious man, he's a very serious director. Sam Raimi picked him because he did a pretty good job on a movie A Hole in the Ground. He's a very atmospheric director and Sam thought, 'Let's give this guy a shot.' It's gonna be really good, we've seen a rough [cut] of it already and it has all the components we need. Like anything, when you see a rough version it just has to be tightened, but we're good. We're in good shape."

Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.

