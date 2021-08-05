Evil Dead Rise Director Reveals Evil Dead II Easter Egg on Twitter

✖

The upcoming Evil Dead Rise will chart a new course for the beloved franchise, but there will be a number of connections and references it makes to the adventures that came before it, which includes director Lee Cronin confirming there's a subtle homage specifically to Evil Dead II. Cronin took to Twitter to share a photo from the film's set and a pizza box which read "Henrietta’s Pizzeria," which fans will likely know is a reference to the 1987 sequel in which Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams discovered the ghoulish Henrietta Knowby in the basement of the series' iconic cabin. Evil Dead Rise does not yet have a release date.

Cronin shared a photo of the prop in July, merely captioning the photo, "Lunchtime."

The franchise kicked off with The Evil Dead and the upcoming Evil Dead Rise marks the fifth feature-film entry into the narrative. Over the course of 40 years, the series has focused on a "book of the dead," known as the Necronomicon, and how it can unleash demonic forces upon anyone who reads from the book. The new film is confirmed to be leaving the "cabin in the woods" concept behind, but former star and producer of the new film Campbell promises the Necronomicon will still play an important role in the narrative.

"People can actually call it what [they] want: sequel, remake, reimagining. It really is just another Evil Dead movie," Campbell shared with Entertainment Weekly. "It's book-centric. It's all about [the Necronomicon]. Where does this book wind up and what happens to it over the millennia? In this case, it's set in the city, it's no more cabin in the woods. It's entirely different, unsuspecting heroines who are going to save the day. It's filming now in New Zealand, with some of their amazing crews down there and they're well into it. Rob Tapert is the hands-on producer and we're all very involved in the script. We all jump in at various times to chime in. But, yeah, the three of us are very involved."

Campbell also confirmed that we shouldn't expect him to have any sort of cameo in the new film, as he officially retired from the role with the conclusion of the Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series.

Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.

