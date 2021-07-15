Evil Dead Rise Director Confirms Production Is Half Done

✖

After various delays last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the development of the upcoming Evil Dead Rise didn't officially kick off until last month, with director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to confirm that he's halfway through the shoot. The filmmaker might not have confirmed many new details about the project with his post, but given how much fans are anticipating the adventure, any details about its progress will surely excite fans. With the previous four films landing in theaters, fans were anticipating the adventure debuting on the big screen when it was completed, though reports emerged earlier this year that it would instead be an HBO Max exclusive.

"6 weeks. 100 rolls. 597 slates. We are half way," Cronin shared on Twitter.

6 weeks. 100 rolls. 597 slates. We are half way. #EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/Jd0KtiFGTA — Lee Cronin (@curleecronin) July 14, 2021

Ahead of the production moving forward, Cronin detailed to ComicBook.com what fans could expect from the new outing and how it would relate to its predecessors.

"For me, the key thing I kept reminding myself of, when you're in the trenches and you're developing something, was to make sure it's a roller coaster," Cronin shared with ComicBook.com in 2020. "To make sure that it has twists and turns and that it's visceral and engaging. To sum all that up, to come back to what I just said, I wanted to create a roller coaster of terror. That was really the key for me. my memories of Evil Dead, when I watched them at a young age, always marveling at 'how does this even exist?' It just continues to poke at my brain and refresh every time I watch it. So to boil it down to an even simpler thing was that it's experiential. It has to be a horror experience. And that's the key and that's what I'm trying to achieve with this."

Cronin might be directing the film, but the production features a number of beloved figures from the franchise's history. Original director Sam Raimi, original star Bruce Campbell, and original producer Rob Tapert are all serving as producers on the new film to ensure it aligns with the franchise's unsettling history.

