FOX Cancels ‘The Exorcist’ After 2 Seasons

The cancellations continue at FOX, though the network’s latest victim doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The Exorcist has been axed after just two seasons.

According to Deadline, FOX has decided not to move forward with a third installment of the critically-acclaimed horror series from creator Jeremy Slater.

Based on William Friedkin’s 1973 film of the same name, the series starred Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, and Kurt Egyiawan as priests who dealt with dangerous cases of demonic presence, as well as the deep-seated corruption within the Catholic Church.

The series adopted an anthology-style format after its first season on FOX. The three priests continued their journey, but series regulars Geena Davis and Alan Ruck exited. Season 2 saw Thomas and Marcus head to the west coast to deal with a new case, this time starring John Cho and Brianna Hildebrand.

Just yesterday, Slater tweeted an image Obi-Wan Kenobi saying “If you strike me down, I will become more powerful than you could ever imagine.” This led many fans to believe that The Exorcist was being cancelled. Slater has since deleted the tweet.

After the news of the cancellation broke, Slater took to Twitter once again, this time to thank the fans that watched the show.

At the end of the day, all I can feel is gratitude for every single member of the #ExorcistCongregation who followed us on this unbelievable adventure. I wish we could have given you a proper ending, but the characters belong to you now. You decide how their story ends. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) May 11, 2018

Despite a boatload of critical adoration, The Exorcist never found its footing on Friday nights. The Season 2 finale, which aired on December 15, garnered 1.32 million viewers and posted a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

