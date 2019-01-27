‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile‘s initial Rotten Tomatoes score is here and while the Ted Bundy biographical crime thriller may be about some truly horrific events, the Zac Efron starring film is definitely anything but vile.

With seven of the ten reviews of the film coming in as positive, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is currently sitting at 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

The film, which is making its debut at the Sundance Film Festival which kicked off in Park City, Utah last week is directed by Joe Berlinger and in addition to Efron as infamous serial killer Bundy, the film stars Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s girlfriend. The film will be told from Elizabeth’s perspective.

Set in 1969, Ted is a handsome, smart, charismatic, and affectionate man who wins the heart of cautious single mother Elizabeth. Elizabeth falls head over heels in love with Ted and seems to have found a match made in heaven … until it all falls apart. Ted is arrested and charged with a series of increasingly grisly, gruesome murders. While Elizabeth denies the accusations against the love of her life, she is forced to consider that her boyfriend may actually be a nightmarish psychopath — and ultimately turns him into the police. However, it’s only when Ted began talking about his crimes as his execution neared did Elizabeth and the rest of the world learn the true, horrifying scope of his crimes.

The film also stars John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, Kaya Scodelario, and Haley Joel Osment.

In real life, Ted Bundy took credit for having killed at least 30 people, mostly women and young girls, between 1974 and 1978 across seven states. He received three death sentences for his crimes and was executed at Florida State Prison via the electric chair in 1989. He remains a fascinating figure for many, especially true crime fans.

John Henry Browne, who served as Bundy’s lawyer in the ’70s and ’80s, previously shared with TMZ that Efron’s charisma could effectively recreate what were components in Bundy’s coercion of his victims, but Browne claims that the true test will be if Efron can capture Bundy’s “essence of evilness.”

And it seems that, based on the film’s premiere at Sundance garnering some critical acclaim, Efron has managed to do just that, but audiences will have to wait a little bit to see for themselves just how chilling Efron is as Bundy. The film currently does not have a date for larger release.

The film currently does not have a date for larger release.

