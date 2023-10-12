Netflix Reveals Adam Sandler's Leo Trailer

Netflix rolled out the full trailer for Adam Sandler's animated movie Leo. In this adventure, Sandler plays a 74-year-old lizard named Leo. He's the beloved class pet for a group of kids. Unfortunately, old Leo only has a year to live, and when he learns that fact, the reptile sets out to escape. However, with all of his class there and showing compassion for him, Sandler's character just can't leave them. Adding to the hilarity is the fact that Leo can talk and the kids are understandably freaked out by that revelation. The beloved comedian fits right in as Leo the Lizard. Joining him in this Netflix animated movie are Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, and a host of other familiar names in comedy. Check out the f\ull trailer for Leo right here down below!

Here's how Netflix describes Sandler's recent trip into animation: "Leo is a jaded old lizard with a heart of gold who's been stuck in the same Florida classroom for longer than he can remember, alongside his terrarium-mate Squirtle the turtle. He's watched generations of students come and go, but feels like he's missed out on life. When Leo learns he only has one year left to live, he plans an escape to experience life on the outside once and for all. Instead, he gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — and an impossibly mean substitute teacher."

Robert Smigel is behind the cameras for Leo. The director has worked with Sandler for many years and is excited to be reunited with his friend for the Netflix movie. In an interview with The A.V. Club, Smigel talked about his relationship with Sandler and penning songs from their careers. It feels like there will be some eagworms with Leo when it gets rolling on Netflix November 21.

"Sandler and I bonded in a completely different way. Maybe it was because we're both from Jewish families that were very close knit, and so we sort of had a lot in common that way and laughed at the same kind of human things," Smigel recalled when asked about his friend. "That was sort of the genesis, but Adam's incredibly silly and nonsensical. He's very underrated just as a writer."

The director added, "I like to say that he's my best friend in show business, but it's almost a farce because there are probably literally 15 people who feel the same way. He's just given me so much support and he's had a really positive impact on my life personally as well as professionally."

2023 has been very kind to Sandler on Netflix. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah ended up being one of the comedian's best-reviewed movies on the platform. In fact, it was one of the best-reviewed movies of his career in general. EW managed to speak with You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah director Sammi Cohen about the experience working with Sandler and his family. It was "magic" in the eyes of the crew.

"It's kind of this magic. I don't think I'll ever experience something quite like this [again]," Cohen began. "It's almost surreal because, first off, the Sandlers just made me a part of the family. I never felt like the outsider, I never felt like a guest. And what's incredible to watch is they do that with community. I think community and family are such pillars of being a Jewish person, and the Sandlers have this way of really making everyone feel like family and feel at home. And there's this sense of ease and show up as you are. When you feel like you're around family, you can just be more yourself. And that, I think, elicits just funnier jokes and there's less of a filter on everything. You can kind of just drop your shoulders and relax and have fun."

