Survival Horror Movie Fall Confirmed to Become Trilogy

One of the more effective and minimal horror movie releases of 2022 was Fall, an experience that saw two climbers stranded at the top of a decommissioned radio tower with no access to safety. The thrilling experience proved promising enough that a sequel was announced earlier this year, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming this week that the movie is about to become a trilogy, as a third film has been announced. The outlet also confirmed that, rather than replicating the premise with an entirely new set of characters, the upcoming films could see figures from the debut movie making returns, while also leaving the door open for the debut of new characters. Fall 2 is set to begin shooting in June 2024.

"I am thrilled to be continuing the Fall journey and taking it to the next level," co-writer/director Scott Mann said of the upcoming movies. "We've got a really special cinematic experience planned and I'm immensely grateful to my fellow producers for backing the vision. I'm also excited to be working with new collaborators as well as reuniting with the original gang, and obviously can't wait to be back filming thousands of feet up."

Producer Christian Mercuri added, "These two new sequels are wonderful opportunities to expand on the original. We want to now take the franchise even further as we assemble the very best team and ideas to ensure the next hair-raising, death-defying, and pulse-pounding film to global audiences."

The original Fall is described, "For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller from the producers of 47 Meters Down. Costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan."

Following the reveal of a sequel being developed, star Currey weighed in on possibly returning to the series.

"I am definitely excited about the idea of [returning for a sequel]," Currey shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's been a surprise to see how much people love that movie and how it's had a little bit of a wildfire on streaming platforms. And for the first time, people are coming up to me in public and going, 'You look like that girl who was stranded on the tower.' So it's wild, and I don't think we expected it to get such a loving response. It definitely makes us happy just because we didn't think we were gonna have a movie when we were shooting it. It was such a nightmare just trying to get the movie shot."

She continued, "Fall was the most challenging project I've ever worked on in my life, and I've never grown so much from a project. So the idea of getting to return would definitely be really cool, and I'm sure it would try to one-up the first one, which is a little scary to think about."

Stay tuned for updates on the Fall trilogy.

Are you excited that the film will become a trilogy? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!