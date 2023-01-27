Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2023 Nominations Include Nope, Barbarian, and Chucky
Fangoria has rolled out the nominees for their 2023 Chainsaw Awards, highlighting the best in horror film and television from last year. Top nominees for the year include Jordan Peele's Nope which secured ten total nominations including Best Wide Release Movie, Best Director, and two Best Lead Performance nods. Ti West's one-two punch of X and Pearl combined for eleven total nominations across all categories, with Zach Cregger's surprise hit Barbarian also earning five nominations, including one for supporting actor Justin Long.
"We shouldn't be surprised at the lack of love horror received from mainstream awards this year, but 2022 was an embarrassment of riches for the horror fan, and to see none of it nominated by the bigger institutions was a bit of a shock," Phil Nobile Jr.,Fangoria's Editor-In-Chief, said in a statement. "As ever, FANGORIA is happy to pick up the slack. The genre excellence on display in 2022 encompasses veterans and new voices, productions of all sizes, and every color of the dark. The competition this year is going to be a bloodbath."
Fangoria also expanded the awards this year, adding Best Short and Best Cinematography categories to the fold. No details on where the event can be watched were confirmed, but the past two years as seen the event aired live on Shudder, so check back for more details. Horror fans can vote on all of the categories by clicking here. Check out the full list of nominees below.
BEST LIMITED-RELEASE MOVIE
- ORPHAN: FIRST KILL
- RESURRECTION
- SOMETHING IN THE DIRT
- TERRIFIER 2
- MAD GOD
BEST FIRST FEATURE
- BLOOD RELATIVES
- DEADSTREAM
- THE SADNESS
- WATCHER
- WE'RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD'S FAIR
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE
- Anna Diop, NANNY
- Isabelle Fuhrman, ORPHAN: FIRST KILL
- Mia Goth, PEARL
- Rebecca Hall, RESURRECTION
- Daniel Kaluuya, NOPE
- Amber Midthunder, PREY
- Maika Monroe, WATCHER
- Keke Palmer, NOPE
- Josh Ruben, A WOUNDED FAWN
- Taylor Russell, BONES AND ALL
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
- Jamie Clayton, HELLRAISER
- Ethan Hawke, THE BLACK PHONE
- Justin Long, BARBARIAN
- Madeleine McGraw, THE BLACK PHONE
- Jenna Ortega, SCREAM
- Mark Rylance, BONES AND ALL
- Rachel Sennott, BODIES, BODIES, BODIES
- Brittany Snow, X
- Kristen Stewart, CRIMES OF THE FUTURE
- Steven Yeun, NOPE
BEST DIRECTOR
- Zach Cregger, BARBARIAN
- David Cronenberg, CRIMES OF THE FUTURE
- Chloe Okuno, WATCHER
- Jordan Peele, NOPE
- Ti West, X
BEST SCREENPLAY
- C. Robert Cargill and Scott Derrickson, THE BLACK PHONE
- Zach Cregger, BARBARIAN
- Mia Goth and Ti West, PEARL
- Jordan Peele, NOPE
- Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, THE MENU
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Ksusha Genenfeld, A WOUNDED FAWN
- Rob Hardy, MEN
- Eliot Rocket, PEARL
- Eliot Rockett, X
- Hoyte Van Hoytema, NOPE
BEST SCORE
- Michael Abels, NOPE
- Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury, MEN
- Tyler Bates and Tim Williams, PEARL
- John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, HALLOWEEN ENDS
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, BONES AND ALL
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Alex Bovaird, NOPE
- Stephanie Portnoy Porter, PREY
- András Dániel Tóth and Godena-Juhász Attila, THE MUNSTERS
- Mayou Trikerioti, CRIMES OF THE FUTURE
- Malgosia Turzanska, PEARL
BEST MAKEUP FX
- Alexandra Anger and Monica Pavez/Black Spot FX, CRIMES OF THE FUTURE
- Lyudmil Ivanov, BARBARIAN
- Damien Leone, TERRIFIER 2
- Josh & Sierra Russell/RussellFX, HELLRAISER
- Kevin Wasner/WETA, X
BEST CREATURE FX
- Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff, Jr., PREY
- Gustav Hoegen, HATCHING
- Troy Larson, Patrick Magee, Mark Villalobos, V/H/S/99
- John Nolan, JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
- Guillaume Rocheron/MPC, NOPE
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- THE FOUND FOOTAGE PHENOMENON
- IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS PART III
- LIVING WITH CHUCKY
- PENNYWISE: THE STORY OF IT
- THIS IS GWAR
BEST NON-FICTION SERIES OR MINISERIES
- 101 SCARIEST HORROR MOVIE MOMENTS OF ALL TIME
- CURSED FILMS II
- DRAGULA: TITANS
- JOE BOB'S GHOULTIDE GET-TOGETHER
- QUEER FOR FEAR
BEST SERIES
- CABINET OF CURIOSITIES
- CHUCKY
- STRANGER THINGS
- WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS
- YELLOWJACKETS
BEST KILL
User submitted responses!prev