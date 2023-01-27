Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2023 Nominations Include Nope, Barbarian, and Chucky

Fangoria has rolled out the nominees for their 2023 Chainsaw Awards, highlighting the best in horror film and television from last year. Top nominees for the year include Jordan Peele's Nope which secured ten total nominations including Best Wide Release Movie, Best Director, and two Best Lead Performance nods. Ti West's one-two punch of X and Pearl combined for eleven total nominations across all categories, with Zach Cregger's surprise hit Barbarian also earning five nominations, including one for supporting actor Justin Long.

"We shouldn't be surprised at the lack of love horror received from mainstream awards this year, but 2022 was an embarrassment of riches for the horror fan, and to see none of it nominated by the bigger institutions was a bit of a shock," Phil Nobile Jr.,Fangoria's Editor-In-Chief, said in a statement. "As ever, FANGORIA is happy to pick up the slack. The genre excellence on display in 2022 encompasses veterans and new voices, productions of all sizes, and every color of the dark. The competition this year is going to be a bloodbath."

Fangoria also expanded the awards this year, adding Best Short and Best Cinematography categories to the fold. No details on where the event can be watched were confirmed, but the past two years as seen the event aired live on Shudder, so check back for more details. Horror fans can vote on all of the categories by clicking here. Check out the full list of nominees below.