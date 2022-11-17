Joe Bob Briggs Holiday Special on Shudder Gets Premiere Date

Horror fans' favorite holiday might have only just occurred weeks ago, but there's still a lot to be excited for over the horizon, as Shudder confirmed the premiere date for Joe Bob's Ghoultide Get-Together. Like in previous years, this year's The Last Drive-In event will feature a surprise double feature of films featuring Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy "The Mail Girl" as hosts, with the event sure to also include some special guests. Additionally, the event will include a charity auction for fans at home to be able to score unique pieces of horror artifacts from beloved films. Joe Bob's Ghoultide Get-Together will debut on Shudder TV on December 16th at 9 p.m. ET and be available on Shudder on December 18th.

Shudder describes the event, "Joe Bob celebrates Christmas the drive-in way, complete with The Last Drive-In's third annual holiday auction with proceeds going to charity. And who knows, this year's double feature might even include a Christmas horror movie or two..."

The joke about how the event might actually feature Christmas horror is a reference to previous years in which the host outright refused to showcase such films.

Back in 2018, Briggs hosted the 24-hour The Last Drive-In event that was meant to serve as a sendoff to the host, only for his popularity to result in the development of a weekly series and various holiday specials. That first holiday, Briggs didn't show any Christmas-themed horror movies and instead showed four films in the Phantasm series, controversially omitting the fan-favorite Phantasm II from the experience.

In 2019 and 2020, the host did embrace holiday horror with Joe Bob's Red Christmas featuring Black Christmas, Jack Frost, and Silent Night Deadly Night Part 2 and with Joe Bob Saves Christmas featuring Dial Code Santa Claus and Christmas Evil. During last year's holiday celebration, however, the event embraced the title Joe Bob Ruins Christmas quite literally and delivered Ice Cream Man and 'Gator Bait.

Even if the films themselves don't necessarily honor the spirit of the season, the vignettes from the special's hosts are sure to embrace staples of holiday festivities, which should be well worth tuning into Joe Bob's Ghoultide Get-Together to witness.

