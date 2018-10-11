‘Fantasy Island’ Movie Adds ‘Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang

Jimmy O. Yang is officially headed to Fantasy Island.

The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that Yang has been cast in the upcoming Blumhouse film, which sets out to be a dark reimagining of the TV show of the same name.

Yang will play Brax, a “mild-mannered” guest who travels to the island with his older adoptive brother with the wish of “having it all”.

Previously-released casting breakdowns have hinted that Brax and his brother, JD, will play a unique role in the film. JD is described as a bit of a cut-up who is still living out the glory days of his 20’s well into his 30’s. His humor and charm help make him the idol of Brax. Though not as cool as his brother JD, Brax has a refreshing sweetness.

Yang is best known for his scene-stealing role as Jian Yang in HBO’s Silicon Valley, as well as recent roles in Crazy Rich Asians and The Happytime Murders.

Yang is just the latest cast member to join the world of Fantasy Island, with Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Michael Pena anchoring the film as Mr. Roarke. Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista is rumored to be up for a role as well.

This new version of Fantasy Island is expected to lean into the hidden horrors of the show’s premise, with the project being pitched as a mix of Westworld and Cabin in the Woods. The film will be directed by Truth or Dare’s Jeff Wadlow, who will be co-writing the film with his Truth or Dare collaborators Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs.

The original Fantasy Island series aired from 1977 to 1984, and followed Ricardo Montalban as Mr. Roarke, the mysterious overseer of the titular island. Roarke was frequently accompanied by his sidekick, Tatoo (Herve Villechaize), and the pair would guide guests as their personal fantasies were created on the island. This film adaptation will be the second attempt to recapture the Fantasy Island magic, after a TV revival aired during the 1988-1989 season.

What do you think of Yang joining the cast of Fantasy Island? Share your thoughts in the comments below!