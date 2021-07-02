Fear Street Trilogy and Goosebumps Scores Getting Vinyl Releases From Waxwork Records

A project which feels as though it has been decades in the making, Netflix has unveiled the third chapter of its Fear Street trilogy today with the release of Fear Street Part 3: 1666. In honor of the occasion, Waxwork Records has confirmed that it will be releasing the score for the endeavor, which includes artwork that embraces elements of the adaptation and imagines them in the art style of the original series of books. The celebration of R.L. Stine doesn't end there, as Waxwork also confirmed it will be releasing the score of the 2015 Goosebumps movie, with its cover art also replicating the look of that book series. While both the Fear Street trilogy score and Goosebumps score are available now for pre-order, the sets aren't expected to ship until this winter. Head to Waxwork Records to pre-order your copy of the Fear Street trilogy and Goosebumps scores now and scroll down for more information on the vinyl releases.

In partnership with Netflix, Milan Records, and Sony Music, Waxwork Records is thrilled to release Fear Street: Parts 1-3 (Music From The Netflix Horror Trilogy Event). The deluxe 3xLP album features the score music composed for the three installments in the trilogy based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror book series. Features include 180-gram Neon Blue, Green, and Pink colored vinyl, liner notes by Fear Street writer/director Leigh Janiak, new artwork by Sam Gilbey that pays homage to the classic 1990s Fear Street book covers, printed heavyweight inner sleeves, and a triple LP gatefold jacket!. The first score featured, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, kicks off this expansive album with tracks composed by Marco Beltrami and Marcus Trumpp. Also featured are the scores for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 by Beltrami and Brandon Roberts and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 by Beltrami, Anna Drubich, and Trumpp.

About Fear Street Part 1: 1994 A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 music by Marco Beltrami & Marcus Trumpp Tracklist Mall Massacre Main Titles Morning in Shadyside Candlelight Vigil Stop the Bus Goode in the Woods Some Creeper Skullmask Sheriff Goode Reminder of Us Bathroom Blowout Sam Bait Berman is the Key Market Massacre Bring Her Back See You Tonight Sam Attack

About Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Shadyside, 1978. School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 music by Marco Beltrami & Marcus Trumpp Tracklist Cindy and Ziggy Chased Through the Woods Sisters Crazy Eyes Tommy Turns Girl from Shadyside Finding the Diary Heart of Darkness Camper Chum Sarah Wants Candy Chop, Chop Snake on a Floor Witch Blob Witch's Mark Outhousin' I've Been A Bad Sister Blood Will Fall Meeting House Give Her A Hand The Final Axe Sisters United

About Fear Street Part 3: 1666 The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 music by Marco Beltrami & Marcus Trumpp Tracklist Reflection Devil's Book Full Moon Party Maiden Rock Pastor Miller Bad Omens Dalliance The Pastor Hysteria Accusation No Lamb Book is Gone Sarah Hides Revelation The Tunnels Severed Hand Sarah's Fate The Curse Goode Ending A New Day