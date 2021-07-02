Fear Street Trilogy and Goosebumps Scores Getting Vinyl Releases From Waxwork Records
A project which feels as though it has been decades in the making, Netflix has unveiled the third chapter of its Fear Street trilogy today with the release of Fear Street Part 3: 1666. In honor of the occasion, Waxwork Records has confirmed that it will be releasing the score for the endeavor, which includes artwork that embraces elements of the adaptation and imagines them in the art style of the original series of books. The celebration of R.L. Stine doesn't end there, as Waxwork also confirmed it will be releasing the score of the 2015 Goosebumps movie, with its cover art also replicating the look of that book series.
While both the Fear Street trilogy score and Goosebumps score are available now for pre-order, the sets aren't expected to ship until this winter.
In partnership with Netflix, Milan Records, and Sony Music, Waxwork Records is thrilled to release Fear Street: Parts 1-3 (Music From The Netflix Horror Trilogy Event). The deluxe 3xLP album features the score music composed for the three installments in the trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror book series. Features include 180-gram Neon Blue, Green, and Pink colored vinyl, liner notes by Fear Street writer/director Leigh Janiak, new artwork by Sam Gilbey that pays homage to the classic 1990s Fear Street book covers, printed heavyweight inner sleeves, and a triple LP gatefold jacket!.
The first score featured, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, kicks off this expansive album with tracks composed by Marco Beltrami and Marcus Trumpp. Also featured are the scores for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 by Beltrami and Brandon Roberts and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 by Beltrami, Anna Drubich, and Trumpp.prevnext
About Fear Street Part 1: 1994
A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 music by Marco Beltrami & Marcus Trumpp Tracklist
- Mall Massacre
- Main Titles
- Morning in Shadyside
- Candlelight Vigil
- Stop the Bus
- Goode in the Woods
- Some Creeper
- Skullmask
- Sheriff Goode
- Reminder of Us
- Bathroom Blowout
- Sam Bait
- Berman is the Key
- Market Massacre
- Bring Her Back
- See You Tonight
- Sam Attack
About Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 music by Marco Beltrami & Marcus Trumpp Tracklist
- Cindy and Ziggy
- Chased Through the Woods
- Sisters
- Crazy Eyes
- Tommy Turns
- Girl from Shadyside
- Finding the Diary
- Heart of Darkness
- Camper Chum
- Sarah Wants Candy
- Chop, Chop
- Snake on a Floor
- Witch Blob
- Witch's Mark
- Outhousin'
- I've Been A Bad Sister
- Blood Will Fall
- Meeting House
- Give Her A Hand
- The Final Axe
- Sisters United
About Fear Street Part 3: 1666
The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 music by Marco Beltrami & Marcus Trumpp Tracklist
- Reflection
- Devil's Book
- Full Moon Party
- Maiden Rock
- Pastor Miller
- Bad Omens
- Dalliance
- The Pastor
- Hysteria
- Accusation
- No Lamb
- Book is Gone
- Sarah Hides
- Revelation
- The Tunnels
- Severed Hand
- Sarah's Fate
- The Curse
- Goode Ending
- A New Day
Per Waxwork Records, "Waxwork Records is excited to announce the release of Goosebumps Original Motion Picture Music by Danny Elfman. The 180 Gram Double LP has received the seal of approval by author R.L. Stine and features artwork by Goosebumps artist, Tim Jacobus. Jacobus’ artwork is synonymous with the Goosebumps legacy, as he has illustrated all 62 original books.
"In Goosebumps, teenager Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette), upset about moving from a big city to a small town, finds a silver lining when he meets the beautiful girl, Hannah (Odeya Rush), living right next door, and makes a quick friend in Champ (Ryan Lee). But every silver lining has a cloud, and Zach's comes when he learns that Hannah's mysterious dad is in fact R.L. Stine (Jack Black). As Zach starts learning about the strange family next door, he soon discovers that Stine holds a dangerous secret: the creatures that his stories made famous are real, and Stine protects his readers by keeping them locked up in their books. When Stine's creations are unintentionally released from their manuscripts, Zach's life takes a turn for the weird. In a crazy night of adventure, it's up to Zach, Hannah, Champ, and Stine to get all of these figments of Stine's imagination back in the books where they belong to save the town.
"Over the last 30 years, four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman has established himself as one of the most versatile and accomplished film composers in the industry. Beginning with his first score on Tim Burton's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Elfman has scored a broad range of over 100 films.
"The Waxwork Records crew grew up reading R.L. Stine's Goosebumps books feverishly, and we, like so many millions of Goosebumps fans across the world, became obsessed with the horrific, yet bright, colorful, and welcoming artwork by Tim Jacobus that graced each book cover. Having Tim Jacobus come on board and agree to create all new and original Goosebumps art for our vinyl soundtrack is a dream come true.
"Tim has kept every transparency of his Goosebumps artwork in an archive over the years and keeping true to the spirit of those creepy books, every pantone color used to create our new vinyl LP artwork and layout are the same colors that Jacobus used to illustrate the original book covers. With the approval of SCHOLASTIC and R.L. Stine himself, Waxwork was allowed to faithfully design the Goosebumps vinyl soundtrack to meet every detail of the original books from the 1990s.
"This title features a Goosebumps logo embossed gatefold jacket, 2xLP 180 gram colored vinyl, 'The Haunted Mask' (Neon Green & Fire Orange) variant or 'One Day at HorrorLand' (Teal Smoke and Pink Splatter) variant, artwork by Goosebumps artist Tim Jacobus, and artist liner notes."
Goosebumps Original Motion Picture Music Features:
- 2xLP 180 Gram "The Haunted Mask" Neon Green Marble (Disc 1) & Fire Orange (Disc 2)
- 2xLP 180 Gram "One Day At HorrorLand" Teal Smoke (Disc 1) & Pink Splatter (Disc 2)
- Goosebumps Logo Embossed Gatefold Jacket
- New Artwork By Goosebumps Artist Tim Jacobus
- Artist Liner Notes
*****
