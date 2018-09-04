First Look at Pennywise in ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Set Photos

People in Port Hope’s Memorial Park got a big surprise when Pennywise showed up atop Paul Bunyan.

That’s an odd sentence to write, but that’s exactly what happened on Friday. It: Chapter Two is shooting some scenes for its 2019 debut and part of those scenes include Pennywise (played by Bill Skarsgard) sitting on the shoulder of the Paul Bunyan statue that resides in the park (via Northumberland News).

The crew of Third Act Productions helmed this sequence and will return to the area early in September. The specific locations they will film include Walton Street, Bloomsgrove Street, Keene’s Pharmacy, Carlyle Hotel and Canadian Tire store, and the Walton Street Bridge.

Third Act Productions will also film in the Robertson Street Bridge area between September 18th and the 21st, and then will head to Lakeland Place for a carnival sequence.

Pennywise was pretty frightening in the first It, but director Andy Muschietti says that It: Chapter Two will raise the bar on the frights seen in the original.

“They’re gonna find a lot of things that resemble the first one, the humor, the emotion, the horror,” Muschietti shared, as reported by ComicBook.com. “People are very invested emotionally in the characters of the story. At the end of the first one, there’s a promise of something else…It’s gonna be scarier. It’s gonna be a more intense experience. So, bring your adult diapers to the theater.”

The first It was hugely successful for Warner Bros, as it was only produced on a $35 million dollar budget but ended up making over $327 million domestically alone. Internationally it brought in over $379 million, resulting in a worldwide total of $700,381,748 million. The sequel will likely even do bigger business, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see a third movie follow soon after.

The sequel is adding even more star power, including James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Andy Bean (Stanley Uris), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), and Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise. The original actors Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, and Jack Dylan Grazer will also be part of the movie through flashbacks.

It: Chapter Two lands in theaters on September 6, 2019.

Are you excited for It: Chapter Two? Let us know in the comments!