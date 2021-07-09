The Forever Purge Gets Official Rating

✖

The upcoming The Forever Purge is set to be the final installment in the series that kicked off in 2013, with the new film having earned an R rating for "strong/bloody violence and language throughout." This falls in line with the previous four entries into the series, which have all been rated R, and have never shied away from delivering all of the gruesome aftermath of what happens in a world where all violent crime is legal for 12 hours a year. The new film was originally slated to hit theaters last summer, with its release ultimately being delayed to July 9th.

The new film has previously been described, "The movie will take place after the events of The Purge: Election Year and will center on Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), who find solace at a Texan ranch, having fled a drug cartel in Mexico. Things go awry when a group of outsiders decides to keep purging beyond the allotted time when people can break any and all laws."

Following the debut of The Purge in 2013, the film has become a bonafide pop-culture phenomenon, as "purge" has become a shorthand for describing government-sanctioned lawlessness. In addition to earning multiple theatrical releases, the concept was also adapted into two seasons of a TV series.

In addition to this rating confirming the tone that audiences can expect, it also means that the film has been completed, exciting fans that the wait for its release is growing shorter. The new film is directed by Everardo Gout, who shared earlier this year that this new film will clarify any ambiguities about the themes explored in the series.

“‘I want my intentions to be crystal clear on what I think about violence and what’s going on in the world.’ That’s what he told me,” Gout claimed about his advice from series creator James DeMonaco to Total Film. “It’s dystopian, but he’s trying to get us to look in the mirror. It makes you think, ‘Sh-t, if I get pushed into a corner, would I do the same?’ Once you open that door, how do you close it again?”

Gout added, “It’s an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil."

The Forever Purge is set to hit theaters on July 9th.

